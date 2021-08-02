Bulldog Bash hits the hardwood on Saturday By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lady Bulldogs of New Albany will host their annual Bulldog Bash on Saturday, August 7. Games begin at 9:00 with 10 matches set for the day. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Albany Lady Bulldogs will host their annual Bulldog Bash to jump-start the season on Saturday, August 7. There will be 10 area teams involved with 10 matches on the day's schedule. Gazette coverage teams New Albany, East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle will be playing as well as Alcorn Central, Ripley, Walnut, Pine Grove, Saltillo and Kossuth. Two matches will be in action at the same time for the duration of the day. First matches start at 9:00 and the scheduled start time for the final matches will be around 2:00. Saturday's matches will be best two out of three sets. Admission is $5.00 and concessions will be available.2021 NEW ALBANY BULLDOG BASH9:00 - New Albany vs Kossuth (court 1)9:00 - Pine Grove vs Saltillo court 2)10:15 - Ripley vs Myrtle (court 1)10:15 - East Union vs Walnut (court 2)11:30 - Alcorn Central vs New Albany (court 1)11:30 - Saltillo vs Ingomar (court 2)12:45 - Myrtle vs Pine Grove (court 1)12:45 - Kossuth vs East Union (court 2)2:00 - Walnut vs Alcorn Central (court 1)2:00 - Ingomar vs Ripley (court 2) dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Albany Bulldog Bash East Union Ingomar Myrtle Volleyball Bash Pine Grove Botany Sport Game Bulldog Saltillo Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 80° Partly Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sun and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 2, 2021 @ 1:44 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts West Union Hayles brings energy, championship experience to Lady Eagles 1 hr ago Opinion Thoughts from a Dumb Millennial: August 4, 2021 1 hr ago New Albany Sports Baker looks to impact players on and off the pitch 1 hr ago New Albany Local Wendy’s manager earns national recognition — again 3 hrs ago East Union Bulldog Bash hits the hardwood on Saturday 3 hrs ago West Union Top Shots from West Union volleyball 4 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists