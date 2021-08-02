New Albany Lady Bulldogs will host their annual Bulldog Bash to jump-start the season on Saturday, August 7. There will be 10 area teams involved with 10 matches on the day's schedule. 

Gazette coverage teams New Albany, East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle will be playing as well as Alcorn Central, Ripley, Walnut, Pine Grove, Saltillo and Kossuth. 

Two matches will be in action at the same time for the duration of the day. 

First matches start at 9:00 and the scheduled start time for the final matches will be around 2:00. 

Saturday's matches will be best two out of three sets. 

Admission is $5.00 and concessions will be available.

2021 NEW ALBANY BULLDOG BASH

9:00 - New Albany vs Kossuth (court 1)

9:00 - Pine Grove vs Saltillo court 2)

10:15 - Ripley vs Myrtle (court 1)

10:15 - East Union vs Walnut (court 2)

11:30 - Alcorn Central vs New Albany (court 1)

11:30 - Saltillo vs Ingomar (court 2)

12:45 - Myrtle vs Pine Grove (court 1)

12:45 - Kossuth vs East Union (court 2)

2:00 - Walnut vs Alcorn Central (court 1)

2:00 - Ingomar vs Ripley (court 2)

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

