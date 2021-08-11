NEW ALBANY – Saturday’s Bulldog Bash officially got the volleyball season underway for New Albany, East Union, Ingomar and Myrtle. A total of 10 teams hit the hardwood as two courts stayed busy with a 10 of 10 matches for the day.
Each team played two games apiece against quality opponents and several officiating prospects got their first taste of competition as the event provided training in that area.
“Overall, I felt like it was a good day,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “The refs got to put in a lot of training to help get ready for the season and I fell like all the teams got to play two good matches.”
New Albany got the action started with a 9:00 match against Kossuth. New Albany took the opening set, but Kossuth came back to win the match 2-1.
Masey Adams was instrumental in the 25-15 set one win with four kills and an ace. Camryn Rainwater had three kills and one ace to compliment Adams.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run to take a 9-1 lead and Kossuth never threatened as six points was as close as they could close the gap to.
The second set was tied at 10-10 before Kossuth closed on a 15-9 run to win 25-19. Lucy King had an impressive second set as she recorded four kills and two blocks.
The third set was close early as New Albany was down by only one at 6-5, but Kossuth went on a 9-4 run to finish the set for the 15-9 win and match win at 2-1.
Myrtle 2, Ripley 0
Myrtle hit the floor on court 1 following New Albany and the Lady Hawks of 2A defeated Ripley of 4A by a final of 2-0.
Myrtle broke a tie late in the first set at 16-16 by outscoring the Lady Tigers 9-3 to win 25-19.
The second set was tight from start to finish as the biggest lead for either team was three points, Myrtle led 6-3 and Ripley later led 20-17.
Ripley was on the verge of taking the second set win as they went up 24-22, but Myrtle rallied back with four straight points to win 26-24 and take the match 2-0.
Walnut 2, East Union 0
East Union played on the opposite court from Myrtle in the 10:15 session and came up on the short end of a 2-0 decision to Walnut of 2A.
The Lady Urchins kept the contest close in the early stages of set one as they trailed by only two at 9-7, but Walnut cranked out a 16-5 run to take the first frame 25-12.
The Lady Urchins ran into issues at practically the same stage of the scoring in the second set as they trailed by two at 8-6 only to see Walnut run off with the win with a 17-6 finish for the 25-14 win.
Saltillo 2, Ingomar 1
Ingomar won the opening set against Saltillo of 5A by a 25-23 margin, but lost the final two for the 2-1 final.
Ingomar was running smoothly in the late stages of the first set as they led 22-16, but had to fight off a determined Saltillo squad to grab the 25-23 win.
Saltillo led for much of the second set as they won 25-15 after breaking an 11-11 tie and going on a 14-4 scoring spree to wrap up the set.
Saltillo jumped out 6-0 early in the third set and the Lady Falcons just could not overcome their slow start as they fell 15-8 to drop the set and the match.
Alcorn Central 2, New Albany 0
The second opponent for New Albany on the day was the tough Alcorn Central Lady Bears who made a deep run in the 3A playoffs before losing to eventual champion St. Andrews.
New Albany led at 8-7 before Alcorn Central capitalized on some service errors that hurt the Lady Bulldogs in the 25-17 first set loss.
The second set saw New Albany trailed by a mere point at 9-8 before the Lady Bears roared of on a 16-7 scoring advantage for the 25-15 win.