NEW ALBANY - The annual Bulldog Bash will once again get the volleyball and fall sports season into full swing as local teams hit the hardwood on Saturday, August 5. There will be three pools of teams playing with two courts going at the same time in Memorial Gym while a third pool will compete at B.F. Ford Gym a few blocks away.
Pool play will get underway at 8:00 a.m. and go until noon. The teams will break for lunch for an hour and then come back for bracket play.
The Maroon pool will consist of New Albany, Myrtle, Amory and Pine Grove and will play on one of the courts at Memorial Gym.
The White pool has East Union, Caledonia, Hickory Flat and Starkville competing and they will also be at Memorial Gym.
The Black pool will have Ford Gym as their location and the teams playing there will be Ingomar, West Union, Ripley and Kossuth.
"I have it set up differently this year," Connolly said. "So for pool play we are only playing two sets, not best of three. We will determine who goes to gold or silver by the number of sets won.
"Bracket play will be best 2 of 3 single elimination and we will have an overall winner.
Pool play is set to begin at 1:00 with all matches taking place at Memorial Gym and will run until a winner emerges from the bracket action.
Admission is $10 and that is good for all day.
BULLDOG BASH
POOL PLAY FOR SATURDAY A.M.
MAROON (Memorial Gym)
8:00 - New Albany vs Myrtle
8:55 - Amory vs Pine Grove
9:45 - Pine Grove vs New Albany
10:15 - Myrtle vs Amory
10:45 - Pine Grove vs Myrtle
11:35 - Amory vs New Albany
WHITE (Memorial Gym)
8:00 - East Union vs Hickory Flat
8:55 - Caledonia vs Starkville
9:45 - Hickory Flat vs Caledonia
10:15 - Starkville vs East Union
10:45 - Hickory Flat vs Starkville
11:35 - Caledonia vs East Union
BLACK (B.F. Ford Gym)
8:00 - West Union vs Ingomar
8:55 - Kossuth vs Ripley
9:45 - Ripley vs West Union
10:15 - Ingomar vs Kossuth
10:45 - Kossuth vs West Union
11:35 - Ripley vs Ingomar
