NEW ALBANY- A potent rushing attack and stifling defense allowed the New Albany Bulldogs to stay undefeated in school history against rival East Union Urchins with a 41-0 victory in the fourth edition of the “EUNA Cup”.
Head coach Cody Stubblefield spoke highly after the game of his team’s performance, especially in the trenches.
“We’ve told our guys all week that games are won at the line of scrimmage," he said. "Our new guys on the offensive line really improved as the game went on and kept battling.”
The game started slow for both offenses with a three-and-out on their opening possessions. Alongside that, both defenses shined in the opening quarter as the Urchins forced two turnovers while the Bulldogs managed an interception as neither team managed a score in the first.
While East Union valiantly battled to keep New Albany at bay, all it took was one score for the home Bulldogs to find their rhythm as Elijah Fleming took the top off the secondary and connected with quarterback Joe Mathis on a 68-yard strike to take a 7-0 lead.
The New Albany offense went right back to work on their next possession as Cameron Knox started the drive off with a 56-yard run to set up senior back C.J. Hill for a touchdown from three yards out in which he broke multiple tackles to make his way into the end zone.
Stubblefield talked postgame about Hill’s dominant running style.
“It’s going to be tough yards every time with him. He’s a bruiser.”
With a 15-0 lead coming back from halftime, the Bulldogs continued to build more and more momentum as Hill notched another touchdown run to extend the lead to 21-0 after a failed PAT.
The Urchins put together a long 11-play drive to move into New Albany territory; however, the alert Bulldog defense sniffed out a fake punt to end the East Union threat.
“Defensively, we are really proud of how we played tonight. We had eleven guys flying to the football every play,” said Stubblefield.
The proverbial dagger seemed to come on the very next play as Fleming reeled in a deep contested catch and stayed on his feet to take it to the house on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Mathis to extend the lead out to four scores at 28-0.
“We talked about him [Elijah] all off-season about how it was time for him to be a dude. He had a tremendous night, and we hope it’s something we can build on,” said Stubblefield.
The Bulldogs scored two more times in the fourth quarter to bring the score to its 41-0 final, which is the largest margin of victory in the history of this series.
"You can't give up big plays and we did," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "I've got a good group, but we just gave up too many big plays.
"We've got to go back and watch film, figure out who's doing what right and who's doing what wrong, make adjustments, make sure we've got people in place to do things that we coach them to do."
Mathis finished the game for the Bulldogs passing 7-for-9 with 128 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Hill carried the ball 10 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The Urchins were led offensively by Hayden Frazier who carried the ball 24 times for 83 yards.
New Albany begins their season at 1-0 and travels to face Itawamba Agricultural on Sept. 3.
East Union falls to 0-1 and will host Heritage Academy for their opening home game on Sept. 3.