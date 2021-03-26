New Albany had a successful day at the 4A North Half powerlifting competition at Ripley as they finished second in team competition overall at 34 points. The Bulldogs will be represented at the 4A state powerlifting competition in April by six lifters who qualified recently at the event.
Three Bulldogs placed first in their class, Zac Clay, CJ Hill and Tre Dean. Cameron Knox and Kody Atkinson took silvers and Shamarquces Smith garnered a bronze in their respective classes.
"Getting stronger is all about the grind, week in and week out," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "These guys are continuing to work hard and it is paying off."
Here are the lifters and class that the Bulldogs medaled in at North Half.
114 class Zac Clay - 1st
148 class Kody Atkinson - 2nd
181 class Cameron Knox - 2nd
220 class CJ Hill - 1st
242 class Shamarquces Smith - 3rd
SHW class - Tre Dean - 1st
The Bulldogs will compete at the 4A state championships on April 17 in Jackson.
Bulldogs take second in 1-4A regionals
New Albany competed in the 1-4A regionals in February and the Bulldogs placed second overall.
New Albany had a couple of their Iron Dogs that finished the day with record-setting performances.
New Regional 1-4A records were set by CJ Hill and Zac Clay.
Hill competed in the 220 class and set records in multiple events, squat - 700 pounds, bench - 335 pounds, deadlift - 605 pounds and total lift pounds -1640.
Clay set his record in the 114 class with his squat of 320 pounds.
Seven Bulldogs qualified to advance to North Half in the following classes and their place of finish.
114 class Zac Clay - 1st
148 class Kody Atkinson - 2nd
181 class Cameron Knox - 3rd
220 class CJ Hill - 1st
242 class Shamarquces Smith - 3rd
SHW class - Tre Dean - 1st
SHW class - Milton Regalado - 3rd
Parks leads Lady Bulldogs at North Half
Jodi Parks pulled down a first place finish in her class to lead the New Albany Lady Bulldogs in the Class 2 meet recently.
Parks won the 114 class and will move on to compete in the Class 2 State Powerlifting Meet in April.
Bailey Robertson placed third in the 181 class and will join Parks at the state meet.
Peyton Henry came in fourth in the 148 class and narrowly missed the opportunity to move on.
Parks and Robertson will lift in the Class 2 State Championships on April 16 in Jackson.
Lady Bulldog results from Class 2 Region 1 competition
The Lady Bulldogs competed at the Class 2 Region 1 competition in February and had three lifters to qualify to move forward to North Half.
114 class Jodi Parks - 1st
148 class Peyton Henry - 3rd
181 class Bailey Robertson - 2nd
Robertson established a new regional record in the squat and she lifted 305 pounds.
Masey Adams just missed the podium in the 132 class as she placed fourth.