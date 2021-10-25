NEW ALBANY- Senior Night was not the celebration the New Albany Bulldogs expected as the South Pontotoc Cougars stole a 49-34 victory on the shoulders of a dynamic rushing offense and timely turnovers.
For head coach Cody Stubblefield, the Bulldogs’ defeat simply came from a lack of execution and a spirited South Pontotoc effort.
“Ultimately, they were just better than us tonight… turnovers and other mistakes will cost you games,” said Stubblefield.
The Bulldogs fumbled on their initial offensive drive, and the Cougars capitalized with a six-play drive that ended with a 30-yard passing score from Gerald Heatherly to Ethan Patterson.
New Albany quickly responded on the following drive with a three-yard touchdown run from Kelan Simpson that tied the game at 7-all.
From there, it was nothing but more fireworks throughout the half.
Both teams found consistency offensively on the ground through their bell-cow running backs as South Pontotoc’s Cody Stutsy and New Albany’s Kody Atkinson both found themselves in the end zone twice during the first half.
The Cougars looked like they may take the lead into the break with possession inside the Bulldogs 10, but a fumble allowed New Albany to keep the score tied at 21-21 into the break and with a little momentum on their side.
However, South Pontotoc immediately swung the momentum back in their favor with a 84-yard passing touchdown from Heatherly to Patterson on the third play of the second half.
The game-changer is what followed.
The Cougars were the recipient of two consecutive fumbles on kickoffs with the first giving South Pontotoc possession on the Bulldogs 35.
New Albany seemed as if they had a stop, but a critical offsides penalty on fourth down gave the Cougars a first down that allowed power back Chase Long to find the end zone from eight yards out.
Just when it seemed it couldn’t get any worse for the Bulldogs, the ensuing kickoff bounced off of a Bulldog on a line drive right into the hands of South Pontotoc, which led to a second rushing touchdown by Long to cap off a 21-0 run from the Cougars.
New Albany quickly began a comeback attempt by getting into the red zone on three plays, but it was halted by another fumble, which was the Bulldogs’ fourth of the evening.
Once again, the Cougars kept the momentum rolling with their strong ground game on the ensuing drive that went eleven plays to put the game on ice and ended in a touchdown run by Heatherly from eight yards out.
The Bulldogs put up late scores with Atkinson running it in from 21 yards out and quarterback Joe Mathis finding Kaleum Shaw on a 20-yard passing score, but it was too little, too late as the Cougars spoiled senior night with a 49-34 road victory.
Atkinson led the Bulldogs offensively with three touchdowns for the game, all on the ground.
With the loss, New Albany falls to 4-5 overall and 0-4 in division. They will finish their season on Thursday night with a road trip to face the Houston Hilltoppers.