ELLISTOWN - The Dogs were turned loose against East Union as Kody Atkinson and Ke'Lan Simpson combined for six touchdowns on the ground in the 52-6 New Albany win on Friday.
Atkinson had four scores while Simpson added two and Nehamiah Boyd added a fourth quarter score.
Coach Cody Stubblefield went into Friday's game hoping that Atkinson and Simpson would be able to take some of the pressure off his freshman quarterback, Braden Shettles and the duo more than delivered for their team.
"I think we controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "Our O-line played well, we ran it inside and we had a lot of success, Kody Atkinson and Ke'Lan Simpson did a tremendous job running the football. They ran the ball extremely well.
"Our defense played really well, Coach (Trent) Hammond had those guy ready to play."
Whit Robbins scored the first points of the season for the Bulldogs as he drilled a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter for the 3-0 lead.
Simpson scored from five yards out and Atkinson scampered in from 10 yards out for the 17-0 first quarter lead.
Montavio Sullivan gave the Bulldogs the ball back with his fumble recovery on the first play of the second quarter and Simpson ran it in on the next play from 10 yards out.
Atkinson ran it in from the one to raise the lead to 31-0.
Luke McVey scored the lone Urchin touchdown on his 3-yard run after Connor Timms recovered a Bulldog fumble at the New Albany 34.
Boyd scored the last Bulldog touchdown in the final period.
Extra Points
Turning Point: New Albany hung up 17 points in the first quarter and the contest was never in doubt after that.
Point Man: Atkinson scored four touchdowns on runs of 49, 41, 10, and 1 yard.
Talking Point: "We have things that we have got to clean up, but we grew up a lot in the second half, we weren't ready for what we saw, but that's two weeks in a row that we've seen 4A teams." - East Union coach Brandon Cherry
Notes
• Atkinson had 10 carries for 133 yards.
• Simpson had five carries for 52 yards.
• Next week, New Albany hosts Itawamba AHS while East Union visits Heritage Academy.