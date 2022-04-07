New Albany lifted their way to a second place finish as Saturday's MHSAA State Powerlifting Championships in Jackson. The Bulldogs wrapped up their day of competition with a total of 26 points while South Pike took first place with 40 points.
New Albany had four lifters to medal out of 11 competing in a talented Class 4A pool of lifters.
"Proud of the success NAHS powerlifting team has seen the past couple years," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "The Boys won North Half this year for the first time and finished second at State for the second year in a row.
"The work ethic and dedication our lifters have displayed is the reason for this success. Coach Collin Stubblefield and the other football coaches do a tremendous job with our athletes in the weight room."
Zac Clay was the Top Dog for New Albany as he won his second gold medal in as many years by taking first in the 123 class. Clay posted a total of 930 which was well above the second place total of 860 by Stevie Hicks of North Pontotoc.
Clay won the squat in his class with a top lift of 380 while the next best lift was 315. He also took the top bench with a top lift of 195 as the second best total was 175.
"Zac Clay led the Bulldogs this year with his second State Championship. Last year he won the 114lb class," Stubblefield said. "This year he won the 123lb class."
Milton Regalado was the silver medalist in the 308+ class with his total lifts of 1430. Regalado's 310 in the bench was the top for his weight class.
Cameron Knox took silver in the 198 class and Jareil Bowling grabbed bronze. Knox finished with a 1395 total while Bowling was close behind with 1380.
The Bulldogs had two lifters that narrowly missed the medal podium as Peyton Rodgers was fourth in the 220 with a 1275 mark and Zane Chapman was fourth in the 181 class with a final total of 1215.
Fifth place lifters for the Bulldogs included DJ Robinson in the 148 class at 970 and Gavin Crumpton lifted a total of 1200 in the 165 class.
Kody Atkinson totaled 1130 to place seventh in the 165 class while Michael Hernandez came in seventh in the 308+ class at 1080.
Jayden Hicks lifted a total of 1045 to place eighth in the 242 class.
McLellen strikes gold in final competition
Bryce McLellen had a golden performance in his last 2A state competition as he won the 275 class handily and helped lead East Union to a fourth place finish in team competition. East Union had a total of 22 points.
The fourth place finish was quite remarkable considering the Urchins had not competed in over two years.
"Bryce McClellan was our one member that had competed before," East Union coach Brandon Cherry said. "He has worked very hard putting himself in that position over the years.
"Having him was key for our younger guys to watch as to how you approach training and meets. It gave them a model of behavior that 'if you want to be a state champion here is how it’s done.'”
McLellen dominated his 275 class with his final total of 1410 which was well ahead of Velma Jackson's Dee Griffin and his 1345. McLellen excelled in the squat as he obliterated his competition with a top lift of 645. Griffin was 80 points behind at 565.
East Union had three other lifters to medal besides McLellen in the 2A competition.
"We have been two years removed from having a powerlifting team at East Union," Cherry said. "Due to Covid and coaching turnover we haven’t had the time to invest into it.
"This season we started out with 11 guys that had never competed in a meet and finished fourth in the state for 2A. We had four medalists and three more that got top five and pointed for our team. I’m proud of our guys the way they bought in and worked.
"I’m excited to see the carryover in other sports that I know will come. And I believe next year we will be in contention to push for a team state title."
Second place lifters who took silver for the Urchins were Drew Godin in the 123 with a total of 790 and Jordan Mears in the 242 class with his total of 1255. Godin won the squat in his class with a top lift of 320.
Brandon Moses won bronze in the 173 class with his final of 1125. Moses won the squat with a best lift of 500.
A trio of Urchins pointed with fifth place finishes which included Hayden Frazier in the 198 class at 1045, Devon Hervey in the 220 class with 1180 and Preston Jackson in the 242 class at 1130.
Briar Carr placed seventh in the 220 class with a total of 1030 while Charlie Hazel was eighth in the 148 class with his 870 total.
James and Kizer place fourth
Two others Union County lifters placed fourth in the powerlifting competition.
Aiden James took fourth in the 1A meet in the 114 class with his total of 570 while Joe Kizer of Myrtle was fourth in 2A competition in the 148 class with a total of 970. Kizer had the top squat in his class at 425.