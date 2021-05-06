ELLISTOWN - Chris Clayton came through in a tight situation as he delivered the walk-off RBI single, scoring Hayden Roberts to give East Union the 2-1 game one win over East Webster.
East Union loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth as Roberts walked and Rudy Baldwyn followed with an in field single.
Connor Timms was intentionally walked to set up the force at any base which brought up Clayton. He came through with the gam winner with his single into left.
"Man, it was a fantastic baseball game," East Union coach Chris Basil said. "First of all, you've got to give credit to them (East Webster), their pitcher did an unbelievable job. We haven't see a breaking ball like his curveball all year.
"He did a great job of keeping us off stride, we had several opportunities in the game, you know, with some of better hitters up there and we just couldn't come through."
Neither team could dent the scoreboard as both starting pitchers, Hayden Roberts of East Union and Gavin Edwards of East Webster, pitched a scoreless battle through six.
East Webster would score the game's first run in the top of the seventh. The throw to first pulled was wide and pulled Clayton off the bag to set up Luke McKee hard liner to left that was overrun by East Union and popped out of the glove, allowing Briceton Johnson to score.
East Union came back to tie it in the bottom of the seventh as Clayton hit a leadoff single to start the inning. Ross Cochran's sacrifice bunt moved him to second with one out.
Tristan Baldwyn was up next and tied the contest with his RBI single to force the contest into extra innings.
Cochran came on in relief of Roberts to start the eighth and pitched a scoreless top of the frame to earn the win.
"We had an eighth grader come through with a big hit to tie the game up in the seventh and then Chris comes through with a line drive base hit to win it for us," Basil said.
"Roberts did a decent job tonight, I think he had 14 strikeouts," Basil joked. "He was just overpowering and he is an unbelievable competitor and you know, he wants the ball and we are in a situation right now where he had to come through for us and he did what we had to have him do."
Roberts worked seven complete innings, allowing one run on three hits with five walks and 14 strikeouts.
Clayton and Rudy had multiple hits for the Urchins as Clayton was 2 for 4 and Rudy was 2 for 3.