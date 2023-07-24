NEW ALBANY - High school football is set to start fall practice on Monday, July 31 for area teams at New Albany, East Union and Myrtle. The new season will also bring in some new faces on local staffs as well as new assignments for many staff returnees.
Cody Stubblefield and Brandon Cherry return as head coaches at New Albany and East Union. Stubblefield begins his sixth season with the Bulldogs while Cherry is in his second campaign with the Urchins.
Myrtle will see a change at head coach for the third straight year as Luke Conlee takes over for Josh Curbow. Conlee is very familiar with the Hawks, having served as an assistant under Curbow and Jeremy Smithey, who was coach prior to Curbow.
New Albany will return four coaches along with replacing three departed coaches with new ones.
Holdovers from 2022 will be Dennis Robbins, Collin Stubblefield, Kendall Murphy and Shawn Sanks while incoming coaches will be Josh Curbow, Rico McDonald and Ryan Summers.
Robbins will assume the title of assistant head coach and will share offensive play-calling duties with Collin Stubblefield. Robbins coaches quarterbacks while Stubblefield handles the offensive line.
Murphy will take over the defensive coordinator responsibilities, he has been a DC in a previous coaching stint at East Union. Sanks will transition from linebackers to coaching the defensive line.
Curbow previously coached with the Bulldog staff before his stint at Myrtle and will handle the running backs. McDonald will work with the wide receivers and defensive backs. Summers will take over the linebacker coach duties while also serving as NAMS head coach. He served a HC at Saltillo for four years.
Head coach Cody Stubblefield will still be involved with the offense, but in a lesser role than in the past.
"I feel like we've got a good staff and I'm excited about the group of guys leading this team." - Cody Stubblefield
East Union will have a new offensive coordinator as Caleb Stephens takes over that role along with coaching the offensive and defensive lines. Stephen Basil will again be the defensive coordinator while also coaching cornerbacks. Both were with the Urchins in 2022.
Zane Wilkinson will join the staff for 2023 and will have multiple duties as safeties coach and assisting with the quarterbacks. Brian Browning officially joins the Urchin staff as a paid assistant after pulling volunteer duties in the past and will assist in all facets of the game.
Brandon Cherry will balance his head coaching duties along with coaching linebackers, running backs and quarterbacks.
One notable absence from the Urchin staff will be longtime assistant Chris Lucius who passed away over the summer after a battle with leukemia.
Myrtle's staff will see changes in the assistant coaches as well as head coach as they welcome Johnny Hill, Kelton Hall and Will Weatherly onto the staff with holdovers Luke Conlee, Jeremy Smithey and Michael Kelly.
Hill served as head coach for many years with successful stops at Tupelo and Oxford. He will serve as offensive coordinator and work with running backs and quarterbacks.
Smithey returns as defensive coordinator and will also coach linebackers for the Hawks. Kelly will be special teams coordinator and will coach the positions of wide receivers and safeties.
Newcomer Hall will handle the cornerbacks and wide receivers while volunteer assistant Weatherly will coach offensive and defensive lines.
Conlee will float around and help with quarterbacks and running backs on offense plus defensive line and linebackers.
