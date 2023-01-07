ELLISTOWN - Senior Laura Cobb and Freshman Josie Bell led the East Union Lady Urchins to a 58-52 win over the Lady Vikings Friday night at home.
East Union won the toss but turned it over on their first trip up the floor. Lady Viking Envi Judon started the scoring with a 2-point shot on the other end. Lady Urchin Josie Bell quickly answered with a two point shot and a plus one after being fouled on the attempt. East Union’s Laura Cobb got the rebound and the put-back on the next trip up the floor giving the Lady Urchins the early lead 7-5.
North Pontotoc’s Burk and Meekness Haney combined for 4 to switch the lead to Lady Vikings, 9-7. The lead swapped back and forth several times during the first, but as time ran out, North Pontotoc’s Emma Burk took the turnover and the 2-point shot, 16-14.
East Union got the ball to start the second but quickly turned it over and North Pontotoc’s Burk capitalized for the 2-point shot. Lady Urchin Caroline Sherwood ran up the floor and answered. with a 2-point layup and a plus 1 after the foul. Cobb continued to rebound and was sent to the line as she went up for a layup under the goal. She connected on both.
North Pontotoc’s Abi Grace Warren connected with two 3-point shots to extend the Lady Viking’s lead 26-19. The Lady Vikings continued to foul under the goal and sent Caroline Sherwood back to the line. Sherwood got one out of two and then answered with a long 3-point shot to cut the North Pontotoc lead, 28-22. In the last minutes of the second, the Lady Vikings made adjustments and outscored the Lady Urchins 7 to 2 and took a 35-30 lead into the half.
After the half, Lady Urchin Cobb and Katie Sherwood quickly combined for 4-points. Lady Vikings Skelly and Burk answered 2 and 5 points respectively. East Union outscored North Pontotoc 15-11 during the third period and cut the lead to 1. At the end of three, the Lady Vikings led 46-45.
The first points of the fourth came at the 6:06 mark when Josie Bell got a 2-point. Bell and Cobb combined for 12 points during the fourth to push East Union ahead and give them the hard fought win, 58-52.
For the Lady Urchins, Laura Cobb had 20, Josie Bell had 16, and Caroline Sherwood had 13. For the Lady Vikings, Kiara Skelly had 14 and Emma Burk had 14.
(B) North Pontotoc 69, East Union 67
Sophomore Tristan Baldwyn led the East Union Urchins as they fell short against North Pontotoc Friday night, 69-67.
North Pontotoc got the toss and quickly scored. Baldwyn and Seth Johnson combined for 6 to give the Urchins the early lead 6-4. North Pontotoc’s Nick Burchfield answered with a 3-point shot. Vikings Amari Hubbard and Eli Baker combined for 4 to push North Pontotoc ahead 11-6.Urchin Seth Johnson answered with a long 3 to lose the gap and Baldwyn added a 2-point shot with a plus 1 to tie it up. Vikings Omari Scott connected on a 2-point shot as time ran out to give North Pontotoc the lead at the end of the first, 14-12.
Vikings Joseph Spratt scored quickly to start the second and Urchin Clayton Russell answered with a 2-point shot on a take away. East Union’s Parrish Carpenter, John Evins, and Russell combined for 9 to give the Urchins the 25-23 lead. Vikings answered with a long pass to Eli Baker for a 2-point layup to tie it up. To end the second, the Urchins outscored the Vikings 22-15 and went into the half with a 34-29 lead.
North Pontotoc Amari Hubbard connected with a 3-point shot to start the third. East Union’s Baldwyn answered with a 2-point layup and a long 3-point shot to bring the Urchin lead back out to 41-32. Baldwyn and Russell combined for 16 points in the third to help East Union maintain their lead at the end of the third, 50-43.
North Pontotoc outscored East Union in the first minutes of the fourth period 12-7 to cut the lead to 57-55. Evins and Baldwyn combined for 4 to bring the East Union lead back out to 61-55. Vikings Scott and Baker connected with a 2 and a 3-point shot respectively to cut the lead.
With 2:02 left in the game, East Union’s Russell went to the line and got both shots to take the lead back out to 65-62. The Urchins turned the ball over with 46 seconds left in the game and North Pontotoc capitalized on the error to cut the lead to 1. Vikings Baker connected on a 3-point shot to give North Pontotoc the 67-65 lead. With 23 seconds left, Urchin S. Johnson went to the line and got both shots to tie it up. North Pontotoc’s Baker got the 2-point shot to give the Vikings the lead. With 1.5 seconds on the clock, East Union’s Seth Johnson threw the ball in to Baldwyn who took a long shot as time ran out and missed. The Urchins dropped a hard-fought battle 69-67.
For the Urchins, Tristan Baldwyn had 25, Clayton Russell had 14, and John Evins had 11. For the Vikings, Eli Baker had 24, Omaree Scott had 13, and Amari Hubbard had 9.
