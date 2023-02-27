Lucy Cochran led the Lady Urchins to a decisive 7-1 win over West Union’s Lady Eagles Thursday night.
Cochran faced 14 batters in the first four innings of the contest allowing only two to reach base, one via a hit and one a walk. She finished out the four innings with 9 strikeouts and stranding 3 runners. At the end of four, East Union had a solid 5-0 lead.
Lily Kate Johnson sealed the deal for East Union in the bottom of the fifth with a homerun that added the final two runs for East Union, 7-0.
In the top of the sixth, West Union tried to mount a comeback and put two runners on base. Parker Gates had a strong hit to right and brought a run across the plate, followed by a walk and a line drive hit to infield to load the bases. The Lady Eagles were unable to capitalize and stranded three.
Lady Urchins Maddie Robbins retired three batters in the top of the seventh striking out the side to close out the contest.
“We are trying to find our way and getting the right kids in the right spots,” East Union Coach Blythe commented after the game, “Pitching and defense has been our brightest spots so far.”
The Lady Urchins will travel to Mooreville Monday, February 27. Junior Varsity will start at 5:00 with Varsity to follow at 6:30.
