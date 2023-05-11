A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Sports Editor
East Union's Lucy Cochran was recently named Miss Softball for Class 2A. Cochran has a record of 18-1 and a 1.24 ERA going into this week's 2A North championship series with Myrtle.
Lucy Cochran of East Union has been named Miss Softball for Class 2A in the state of Mississippi. She is an eighth grader for the Lady Urchins.
"The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) and Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) have announced the winners of the inaugural Miss Softball awards, presented by C Spire.
"The MHSAA and MAC teamed up with C Spire to create the award and recognize one Miss Softball in each of the MHSAA’s six classifications." - according to the Mississippi Association of Coaches website
Cochran has an impressive set of numbers for work in the circle as the number one pitcher for East Union.
Cochran has thrown a total of 113 1-3 innings and sports a record of 18-1 with a 1.24 ERA. She has recorded 220 strikeouts while issuing only 30 walks.
The Lady Urchins have reached the 2A North championship series for both 2022 and 2023 behind Cochran's performances.
All Miss Softball winners will be recognized during the 2023 MHSAA State Championships for softball in Hattiesburg at the USM Softball Complex (beginning May 16).
Brad Locke contributed to this article
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Currently in New Albany
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
