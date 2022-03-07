ELLISTOWN - Lucy Cochran took center stage on Friday as she tossed a no-hitter in the 20-0 East Union win in five innings over New Albany in softball.
Cochran faced only 18 batters in the contest and the only Lady Bulldogs to reach came via three walks. She finished her brilliant night on the mound with 10 strikeouts.
"I'll be honest with you, I knew early on that she (Cochran) hadn't given up a hit, but we got so hectic in the fourth, we scored 12 and I told Coach Curbow that I wanted them to hit again," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "The first time that Cochran faced them (New Albany) she gave up one hit, so she's been a pain in their side for sure.
"She threw the ball really well for us tonight."
Cochran is only a seventh grader so she has a bright future ahead of her and Blythe's roster is blessed with several arms to call on with the oldest of the staff being an eighth grader.
East Union got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first as Cochran and Addison Russell reached on infield singles.
They were driven in by Lady Urchin cleanup hitter Emma Boatner as she turned on a pitch for a 2-RBI double for the 2-0 lead.
Cochran retired the Lady Bulldogs in order in the second and third innings, striking out the side in the third.
East Union was able to hang six runs up in the bottom of the third as Boatner came through again, this time with a leadoff single to get the inning started.
The Lady Urchins took advantage of two walks, two errors while collecting three hits during the frame to increase their advantage to 8-0 after three.
The bottom fell out for New Albany in the fourth inning as the Lady Urchins sent 17 batters to the plate to score 12 runs and put the issue to rest as they went up 20-0.
Abbie Nieminen came off the bench to deliver a 2-RBI single for East Union during the fourth.
Cochran came back out to work the fifth and after issuing a leadoff walk, sat the next three Lady Bulldogs down in order to send the Lady Urchins home the 20-0 winners.
"We are finally getting a little idea of who is going to play where and we start division next week, so it's time to go," Blythe said. "I don't think sport or baseball are treated very fairly, we're kinda thrown out here and 'hey you're going to play division' and we run into basketball playoffs and that kind of stuff, but we are blessed to be able to be out here and do it again."
Extra Bases
BIG INNING: East Union scored 12 runs in the fourth inning as they sent 17 batters to the plate.
BIG STAT: Lucy Cochran worked five innings in her no-hitter and faced only 18 batters while striking out 10.
COACH SPEAK: "We had played really well all week long and it's been a long week, but they've (East Union) had a long week too. I told the girls that you have to focus when things go bad, continue to make routine plays and we didn't do a very good job of that tonight." - New Albany coach Josh Curbow