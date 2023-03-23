ELLISTOWN - The night belonged to Lucy Cochran as the talented eighth grader led East Union to the 7-0 shutout win over Belmont.
Cochran threw a no-hitter and also blasted a 3-run homer to put an exclamation point on her spectacular night.
"I didn't realize it until there at the end that I had a no-hitter," Cochran said. "My curve ball was working and my screwball. I was just mixing it up between the two tonight."
Cochran threw 85 pitches with 57 hitting the zone for strikes. She didn't issue any walks while striking out 11 Belmont batters. She hit one batter and her defense committed one error behind her.
During the third inning, Cochran showed her skills with the bat as she stroked her 3-run homer over the fence in left to stake the Lady Urchins to a 6-0 lead.
"Well, I had a strike on me, so I didn't want to go to 0-2, so I was like if next pitch if it's there, I'm going to hit it and it was there, so I hit it," Cochran said. "It did feel good."
Cochran carried her momentum from the home run back out on the mound in the top of the fifth as she struck out the side.
East Union scored their first two runs of the game during the second inning as Mia Hutcheson reached on a leadoff single and would score the game's fitst run on an error.
Caroline Sherwood would follow Hutcheson to the plate and walk to get on. She later scored on a wild pitch to give the Lady Urchins a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Urchins added a run in the third as Marley Clayton and Hutcheson had back-to-back singles with two outs.
Emma Boatner and Josie Mae Bell followed with consecutive walks and Bell's walk pushed across a run for the 3-0 lead.
East Union scored their final run of the game during the fifth inning as Bell singled to start the at-bat. Adison Russell would drive her in later with her sac fly RBI for the 7-0 verdict.
Mia Hutcheson had three hits on the night to pace the Lady Urchins at the plate.
Cochran was 2 for 4 with her 3-run homer being the biggest blast of the night for East Union.
Russell and Clayton were both 2 for 4 on the night with Russell adding her RBI.
EXTRA BASES
Big Inning: East Union scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth off Cochran's 3-run homer that also plated Russell and Clayton who each reached on their singles. Those three runs gave the Lady Urchins a 6-0 lead.
Big Stat: Cochran threw a complete game no-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts and also hit the home run to score three runs.
Coach Speak: "The legend of Lucy. Man, I thought it was great pitching, we had one error that was kind of a tough play and we didn't make the throw. We're swinging at good pitches, we're getting bunts down, we're running good counts, it's just winning softball and you're doing all those little things and you've got some great athletes." - East Union coach Josh Blythe
