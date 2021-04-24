ELLISTOWN - Emily Coggin was on the mound for both games of the 2A softball series with Pelahatchie and the senior had command of her pitches throughout as the Lady Urchins got the 2-0 sweep. They will move forward to round 2 and face O'Bannon next.
East Union won game 2 at home on Saturday by a 16-1 final in three innings. Coggin allowed only two hits while facing only 11 batters for her day's work on the mound.
"I thought we just took what they gave us, we stole bases and we could run on them plus we had some timely hits, took some walks, took some hit batters," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "We had a couple of mistakes, one in the outfield that we gotta clean up.
"We had a good win, that's all that you can ask for at this point. This the first playoff for Pelahatchie in 23 years, so look, they've got class fans, got a class coach, so I'm really happy for those guys too."
Coggin struck out the side in the first, picked up two more Ks in the second and got a leadoff strikeout in the third and final inning to finish with six total.
The Lady Urchins put the issue to rest after a nine run first. Maggie McVey's 3-RBI double plated the first first runs for East Union.
McVey would later score on a passed ball to extend the the lead to 4-0.
Walks to Mia Hutcheson and Josie Mae Bell set the stage for Addison Clayton and she delivered a 2-RBI double. Dakota Hines followed Clayton with yet another double to drive in Clayton.
Pelahatchie scored their lone run in the top of the second off a one out double by Zoey Jones who later scored on an error.
East Union went back on the offensive in the bottom of the frame as they scored four more runs to go up 13-1.
Clayton came through again for the Lady Urchins with her RBI single. East Union's other three runs came with bases loaded and runs scored by way of a walk and two hit batters.
East Union scored three runs in the bottom of the third to end the contest by run rule. Clayton would figure in again for the Lady Urchins as she scored the deciding run on a wild pitch for the 16-1 final verdict.
East Union wore the ball proudly as eight batters were hit-by-pitch in three innings. Seven walks also aided the cause and the Lady Urchins finished with six hits.
East Union 10, Pelahatchie 0 (Game 1)
Friday night East Union made the trip to Pelahatchie for game one of their series and won 10-0 behind Emily Coggin's one-hitter.
Coggin only faced three batters over the minimum as she had a walk and HBP to go along with the one hit allowed.
Goggin had the strikeouts rolling in as she fanned 13 batters and threw only 69 pitches in five innings of work.
"She was electric," Blythe said. "We go on the road and we've got a lot of kids that have never played in a playoff game. I told Emily 'Look you've been here and you've done this, you've got to tote the load.'
"We go on the road and there are a lot of unknowns, we don't know anything about them. Coggin threw it as hard last night as I've seen her throw it all year, maybe the last couple of years. If she can get that mentality and dig deep again, we've got a real good one in the circle. She was electric, she was phenomenal."
Jorja Roberson was a bruiser at the plate for the Lady Urchins as she went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double plus three RBI.
Emma Boatner and Addison Clayton both went 2 for 3 in the multiple hit department and Boatner had one RBI.