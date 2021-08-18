Devin Coghlan of East Union was recently honored as the boys top bowler in the state by the Clarion Ledger. Coghlan won the top boys bowler award over five other finalists from all classes across the state.
He helped lead East Union boys to a state championship in February. Coghlan led all bowlers in all three classes that competed at the three day event with his final score of 688 to earn Class 1 All-State honors. He was also named to the five man All-State team.
Coghlan, a junior, helped the Urchins win their fifth state bowling title in 15 years.
Coghlan recently shared what an honor it was to be chosen as the boys top bowler in the state of Mississippi.
”It is such an honor and a blessing,” Coghlan said. “It doesn’t seem real at times when I think about it. It’s a great achievement.”
Coghlan bowled the best game of all participants at the state bowling championships regardless of class with his 688 and he spoke about his emotions when he found out about his feat.
”I was very excited, I have been wanting that since day one,” he said. “I had already gotten a state championship in 2018 so my goal was to be number one on the all-state team.”
Coghlan got double pleasure at the MHSAA State Bowling Championships as he bowled the top game while he helped his East Union Urchins win the Class 1 title as well.
”It was so special because even though I had already gotten a championship in 2018, it was different because this one I was a huge part of the team,” Coghlan said. “I literally cried like a baby when I found out that we had won.”
Coghlan shared what he thought were some of the keys to his success in 2021.
”Switching to two-handed style and lots of practice over the summer and determination,” Coghlan said.
Coghlan returns to the lanes for the Urchins in 2022 as a senior and has high hopes and big plans plus being optimistic about his future past high school.
I’m hoping to have a great year this year and receive a scholarship to keep bowling,” Coghlan said. “That would be a great future.”