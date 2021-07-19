Cross country teams will begin hitting the practice trails in earnest on July 26 in preparation for the season opening weekend of August 16-17.
East Union boys hope to move up the ladder in 2A following a third place finish in the state meet in 2020. St. Patrick won with 60 points, Walnut was second at 73 and East Union took third with 87 points.
The Urchins should be returning two to their top three runners as John Evins and Gabe Rakestraw should be back in action for 2021. Evins came in eighth overall in 2A while Rakestraw placed 14th.
East Union girls were runner-up in 2A as St. Patrick won the state meet with 35 points and the Lady Urchins finished with 83.
Three runners that placed in the top 25 should be back for the Lady Urchins, Sunshine Fulgham (11th), Dakota Gentry (22nd) and Maci Rae McLellen (25th).
Myrtle girls came in fourth in Class 1A cross country in 2020. Top returning runners for the Lady Hawks should include - Maggie Moody (18th), Dream Carnell (23rd), Lexie Senn (31st) and Victoria Mejia (33rd).
Myrtle boys placed ninth overall in 1A and will return Hunter Page (28th), Will Greer (32nd).
West Union boys placed seventh in 1A and the Eagles should return Brodie Moore (12th), Joe Quay Willard (26th) and Max Smithey (34th).
The Lady Eagles of West Union only had three runners at state and could not compete in the team portion of the competition, but they return all three for 2021 - Anna Carwyle (22nd), Emma Carwyle (26th) and Ella Little (30th).
New Albany boys placed 11th in a tough Class 4A division and the Bulldogs return their top runner, Dawson Boyd for the 2021 campaign.
New Albany girls placed 17th in 4A and they will return Abby Laney as their top runner for 2021.
East Union will host a meet on their home course on August 28th and early registered teams include East Union and New Albany.
The TCPS Twilight meet will be on September 2 and East Union, Myrtle and New Albany are early entries for that meet.
The highly successful Saltillo Invitational will be on September 18 with East Union and Myrtle already signed up to compete at that premier event.
The state championships in cross country will be held at Choctaw Trails on November 6 and 8.