A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Luke McVey (21) of East Union was named to the Super 24 team for Division 1-2A football.
Senior sports reporter
Super 24 Team
Offense: Peyton Aldridge, QB, Potts Camp; Eli Reno, RB, Belmont; Luke McVey, RB, East Union; Kemarrian Gray, RB, Walnut; Hastin Nelson, WR, Baldwyn; Jonny Harper, WR, Baldwyn; Morgen Clark, OL, Baldwyn; Nathan Shaw, OL, Baldwyn; Ethan Bruce, OL, East Union; Andre Osorio, OL, Belmont; Dylan Mayo, OL, Walnut; Ryan Jones, ATH, Potts Camp.
Defense: Cayden Armstrong, DL, Walnut; Andrue Ryan, DL, Belmont; Ben Basil, DL, East Union; Braylon Pippin, OLB, Baldwyn; Garret Adams, OLB, East Union; Adam Floyd, ILB, Baldwyn; Jeffrey Moore, ILB, Potts Camp; Brody Giles, ILB, Belmont; Drelin Watson, CB, Baldwyn; Daniel Whitfield, CB, East Union; Matthew Hogan, S, Belmont; Gage McCarter, K/P, Baldwyn.
All-Division Team
Baldwyn: Jamarious Agnew, Marquez Davenport, Tavian Miller, Terrell Robinson, Aiyden Scales, Caden Stewart.
East Union: Ross Cochran, Drew Holliman, Jordan Mears, Connor Timms, Cameron Wages.
Belmont: Jovany Acosta, Derek Alvarez, Bryant Carter, Noah Enlow
Walnut: C.J. Adams, Zylar Clifton, Coltan Hall
Potts Camp: Jaquarrius Bell, Drew Hogan
Myrtle: Joe Kizer
Overall MVP: Rodney Stewart, Baldwyn
Offensive MVP: Jamaury Marshall, Baldwyn
Defensive MVP: Decorian Warren, Baldwyn
Coaching staff: Baldwyn
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.