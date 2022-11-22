A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Ali Cooper of East Union was one of several Lady Urchins to be named to the 1-2A All-Division team.
First Team: Jenna Bullard, East Union; Ali Cooper, East Union; Madasen McCaig, Belmont; Anna Karen Merino, Belmont; Sadie Randolph, Belmont; Sommer Tyes, Baldwyn; Eliza Whitenton, East Union.
Second Team: Shannon Agnew, Baldwyn; Laura Cobb, East Union; Jessica Henderson, East Union; Kris Hill, Baldwyn; Addyson Liles, Belmont; Caroline Sherwood, East Union; Sydnee Wilemon, Belmont.
Overall Player of the Year: Kerstin Moody, Belmont
Offensive Player of the Year: Meredith Eaton, Belmont
Defensive Player of the Year: Giselle Lopez, Belmont
Currently in New Albany
