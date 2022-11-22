Ali Cooper

Ali Cooper of East Union was one of several Lady Urchins to be named to the 1-2A All-Division team. 

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

First Team: Jenna Bullard, East Union; Ali Cooper, East Union; Madasen McCaig, Belmont; Anna Karen Merino, Belmont; Sadie Randolph, Belmont; Sommer Tyes, Baldwyn; Eliza Whitenton, East Union.

