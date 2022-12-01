ELLISTOWN - West Union kept their undefeated streak going at 8-0 as Greer Manning went long early and often while leading his team to the 81-55 win over county rival East Union on Wednesday.
Manning hit three consecutive 3-pointers during the second quarter and turned a 32-31 Eagle lead into a 41-33 advantage. East Union was only able to close within six points for the rest of the contest after that run.
West Union took a 43-35 lead into the intermission thanks to Manning's hot hand with 19 points.
"Well, I just started feeling it, so I just let them fly," Manning said of the three consecutive 3-pointers. "They went in and that's just how it happened.
"I just wanted to take over the first half, the second half, gotta get the ball to teammates and do what's best for the team."
Tristan Baldwyn kept the Urchins in the game with 15 points for the first half.
West Union was able to maintain their lead despite a sluggish third period by both teams in which a grand total of 15 points were scored by the teams as they entered the fourth quarter at 51-42.
However, West Union ramped up the offense, scoring 30 points over the final eight minutes to win handily 81-55.
"The third quarter we kinda got in foul trouble a little bit, we were playing a couple of people out of position, but then we finally figured out the right group to get out there to cause some turnovers, get us on a run and put the game away," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. That was big for some of our players coming off the bench.
"Greer got hot and hit five (3-pointers) in the first half and I think part of what we have got to do better is that we have multiple players that can have that kind of night, that kind of quarter. We went three minutes during the third quarter and really didn't go to him after saying that's what we are going to do.
"I don't think it a selfish thing, I think we just tried to read and make too many plays when we need to stick to what's working. We need to find the person who is in a rhythm."
Manning was high man for the game with 25 points. Trey Haynes and Jon Grey Morrisson hit for 10 points. Cole Willard scored nine while Ben Carter finished with eight points.
Baldwyn was the lone Urchin in double figures with 23 points.
Seth Johnson was next man up in scoring with eight points.
(G) West Union 47, East Union 39
West Union won the girls contest despite trailing for over 75 percent of the contest as a strong surge in the fourth quarter propelled the Lady Eagles to the 47-39 win.
West Union outscored East Union 18-8 over the final eight minutes of play to secure the win.
Crissa Goodwin was automatic at the free throw line for West Union as she hit 14 of 15 attempts and was the difference-maker in the contest.
"Hats off to Crissa Goodwin, if it hadn't been for her, we'd have lost this ballgame tonight," Hayles said. "She showed up ready to play, stepped up for us in a big way and said 'I'm not a scorer typically, but I'm going to find a way.'
"She got to the free throw line and was 14 of 15 from the free throw line. She played big for us."
Goodwin led all scorers with 20 points which included three field goals to go with her 14 points from the line.
Ella Kate Taylor added nine points and Hope Herod finished with eight.
Caroline Sherwood paced the East Union offense with 11 points.
Josie Mae Bell was also in double digits with 10 while Laura Cobb bagged nine points.
East Union took a lead of 22-15 into the break before West Union outscored them 32-17 in the second half.
