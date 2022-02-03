ELLISTOWN - The West Union Lady Eagles secured a season sweep over their crosstown rival in a hard fought 46-39 road victory against the East Union Lady Urchins on Tuesday.
West Union used a 10-0 run between the final two quarters to seize the victory in a back-and-forth contest.
Leading scorer Zoey Wright spoke postgame on what helped her squad push ahead late.
“I just thought we gotta get the ball to the open spots, find who’s shooting it well, and keep moving the ball around,” said Wright.
The second meeting of the year between these two teams saw neither squad able to score in the opening four minutes.
The Lady Urchins struck first to gain a 4-0 lead, but West Union retaliated with a 9-2 run to end the first quarter with a 9-6 advantage.
Yet, despite losing their early lead, East Union never allowed themselves to fall out of the ball game and later used a 9-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead back at 26-22.
From there, both teams battled hard and swapped lead changes through the third, but it was Ella Kate Taylor with back to back three-point buckets, including one just before the third quarter buzzer, to spark the 10-0 run that gave the Lady Eagles a 37-28 lead.
Taylor talked after the game about the confidence she had to knock down the shots that put the Lady Eagles back ahead.
“I just took charge, felt comfortable taking those shots. I was just trying to be smart with the ball and do what I can,” said Taylor.
The Lady Urchins attempted to battle back, but West Union made enough free throws down the stretch to seal the seven-point victory.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 18-7 while East Union falls to 12-10 on the season.
Wright led all scorers with 16 points while Taylor added 11.
East Union was led offensively with Jorja Roberson and Peyton Wildman both scoring 15 points.
West Union 61, East Union 54 (B)
A first-half deficit was no match for the West Union Eagles as they outscored East Union by 12 points in the third to secure a season sweep over their rivals.
The Urchins came out with a strong start and used strong defense to limit the West Union (19-7) offense to take a 12-9 lead at the end of the first.
The Eagles fought back at every point, but they could not keep a sustained lead for much of the first half as East Union (3-15) led by one at the halftime break.
When West Union needed an offensive spark big, they got one in 10 third-quarter points from Greer Manning as he led a game-changing 21-9 run that turned the tide for the Eagles to lead 44-33 with just eight minutes remaining.
East Union managed a great offensive fourth to attempt to retake the lead, but 21 points was not enough as West Union scored 17 in the final frame to secure the victory.
Tristian Baldwyn led all scorers with 21 points, and Collin Stephens hit five three-pointers for 15.
For the Eagles, Greer Manning was a standout offensively with 19 points.
West Union was back in action on Friday to face New Albany for the Union County Tournament championship at Myrtle.
East Union hit the road on Thursday to face Wheeler.