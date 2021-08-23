ELLISTOWN - East Union took a straight set win over West Union on Tuesday by a 3-0 verdict. The Lady Urchins won by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-10.
“I would say since last week, this is the most improvement I’ve seen, we’ve had some really good practices,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “We played last Monday and Tuesday, then were off for like three days, so we got to work on a lot of stuff and I thought last Saturday we kinda had a breakthrough.
“We gotta be able to pass the ball and when you pass the ball into the zones then our sets are there, then our attacks are there. We have a couple of kids that are really swinging it well - (Jenni) Bullard and (Peyton) Wildman. Then we have Jorja (Roberson) in the middle swinging it well as a lefty.”
West Union took the early lead in the opening set at 4-2, but East Union later broke it open as they turned a 7-5 lead into a 12-5 advantage during Rachel Gentry’s serve. Gentry had two aces to aid the cause.
The Lady Eagles fought back to within five at 23-18, but East Union wound up winning 25-18.
Roberson had two kills and an ace for East Union while Emma Callicutt notched two kills for West Union.
The Lady Urchins jumped out to 4-0 lead as Emma Akins recorded two aces early to pace the East Union attack in the second set. She later added two more aces late as the Lady Urchins won 25-15.
Kylee Ann Jumper and Emma Carwyle had aces for the Lady Eagles.
Akins struck again for the Lady Urchins at the service line as she dropped in three aces to give East Union a quick 7-0 lead in the third set. Wildman set the tone early with a kill for the first point.
Bullard added two kills and an ace as she continued to strike the ball well throughout the contest.
Laina Corder had two kills and Anna Carwyle recorded an ace for the Lady Eagles in the set.
“I always tell our kids this is the ultimate competitor game, you’ve got to go out there and compete every night,” Blythe said. “You can never be satisfied and that’s what I’m starting to like about this game. I’m holding us to a higher standard because the game is finally slowing down for us.”
West Union saw some bright spots during the match, but also found areas they will work to improve on going forward.
“We just need to be aggressive, we’ve got to figure out how to be mentally tougher across the board,” West Union coach Jamie Hayles said. “If we go down, we don’t respond well and that comes into a leadership role.
“I need a leader out here and we’ve just got to be stronger. We had some good moments, but as soon as we would win a rally, we would give them an easy one or serve into the net. Mental toughness is our biggest takeaway from tonight.”