NEW ALBANY - East Union and New Albany were one and done in their first round games in the NEMCABB tournament that was held at BNA Bank Park's Sportsplex. East Union lost to Amory 8-0 and New Albany fell to South Pontotoc 17-5.
Amory bookended their big innings as they scored three runs in the first inning and five in the fifth and final inning to move to the next round with the 8-0 decision.
The games were on a time limit of one hour and 50 minutes which made most contests end around the fifth inning.
The Urchins threatened in the bottom half of the first as leadoff man Jude Treadaway singled and later moved to second as Ross Cochran walked with two away, but a strikeout ended the inning with both runners still aboard.
East Union loaded the bases in the fourth inning with one out, but Amory escaped the jam with a fly ball to center and a popup to second and the score remained at 3-0.
Amory put the issue to rest in the top of the fifth as they plated five runs as the first five batters reached. The Panthers got a leadoff double which was followed by a RBI single.
East Union issued free passes to the next three batters by way of a walk and two hit batters and Amory pushed across all of the base runners to grab an 8-0 lead.
The Urchins never quit, despite playing without five probably starters for 2023, but they again loaded the bases. East Union used Connor Timms and Cochran walked then Ethan Bruce followed with a single to load the bags with two outs.
However, a popup to second ended the threat and the game as Amory took the win.
The Panthers would advance to the day two semifinals before they were eliminated by North Pontotoc.
South Pontotoc 17, New Albany 5
South Pontotoc jumped out to a commanding lead early and New Albany never recovered in the 17-5 win by the Cougars.
South had their firs eight batter reach and score while the ninth batter was thrown out at third trying to stretch a double into a triple.
The Cougars picked up nine runs before the Bulldogs ever got to unpack their bats in the first.
South Pontotoc built their lead to 14-0 by the middle of the third inning.
However, New Albany continued to fight and scored five runs in the bottom of the third.
Silas McKinney singled to start off the inning and John Stacks followed two batters later with another single.
Clayton Murphree later singled to drive in two runs and McKinney came back up in the frame to add a second hit, another single as the Bulldogs pushed across five runs off four hits, two HBP and a couple of walks.
The time limit kicked in following the New Albany fourth in which the Bulldogs went down in order after South scored three runs in the top of the inning.
New Albany had several starters out which contributed to the outcome of the contest.
Ingomar also qualified for the tournament after competing in the regional with North Pontotoc and New Albany. However, the Falcons forfeited to Vardaman in their game on on Monday due to summer basketball play taking precedence over baseball, leaving them short of the necessary nine players to compete.