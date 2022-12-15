ELLISTOWN - East Union, led by Sophomore Tristan Baldwyn and Senior Luke Wood, dropped a barnburner Tuesday night against Tremont, 59-51.
East Union won the tip but was not able to get a shot to drop. Hector Chen for Tremont rebounded the ball and threw up a 2-point shot to start the scoring. Parish Carpenter answered with East Union’s first points of the game. The teams swapped baskets for the first part of the period and kept the scoring close. However, Tremont’s Chen found his groove and helped the Eagles outscore the Urchins 19-9 by the end of the first.
In the second, Urchins Baldwyn and Clayton Russell combined for 12 points to take advantage of Tremont’s 3-minute scoring drought. Late in the second, Baldwyn dropped a hard fought 2-point basket and got the plus one after getting fouled on the effort giving East Union the lead 24-23. Eagles Drake Moore and Andrew Curtis scored back-to-back 3-point shots to regain the lead. At the half, Tremont led 29-27.
Tremont’s Chen got the first points of the second half with a 2-point shot. East Union’s Baldwyn pushed in under the basket to answer. Shortly after, Wood got the long 3-point shot to give the Urchins their second lead of the match 34-33. Late in the third, East Union struggled to get the ball to drop and Tremont regained and extended their lead to end the third 46-34.
Urchin Baldwyn started the fourth with back-to-back trips to the foul line. He made 2 of 4. Tremont went into another shooting drought until the 5:29 mark when Chen drove in for a 2-point shot. Urchins Baldwyn, Russell, and Wood fought hard to whittle away at the Eagle lead. East Union was able to get within four, 55-51, but with time running out, the Urchins began to foul. Tremont went to the line nine times late in the fourth and shot 8 out of 19 which was enough to give the Eagles the win, 59-51.
Tristan Baldwyn led the Urchin scoring with 20. Clayton Russell had 15 and Luke Wood added 9.
For the Eagles, Hector Chen had 24 and Andrew Curtis had 12.
(G) East Union 63, Tremont 32
Freshmen Josie Bell had a stand out performance with 33 points to lead East Union to the win over Tremont Tuesday night, 63-32.
East Union won the toss and missed their first shot. Tremont rebounded but missed their basket also. Both teams failed to get traction until the 5:58 mark of the first, when Lady Urchin Caroline Sherwood got the first score of the game on a breakaway run. East Union’s Josie Bell added a 3 and a quick 2-point shot to give the Lady Urchins the lead.
Tremont struggled to get the ball to fall until the 1:18 mark when Saige Black got back-to-back 3-point shots. East Union’s Bell and Laura Cobb added two each at the end of the period to give the Lady Urchins a comfortable lead at the end of the first, 14-6.
Tremont’s Black got a 2-point shot to start the second period and added a 3 shortly after. Lady Eagle Paige Gillespie added another 3-point shot to tighten the score, 16-11. East Union’s Sherwood, Cobb, and Bell quickly answered with a combined 8 points to maintain the lead at the half, 24-17.
East Union got the ball to start the second half, Bell took the ball up the floor and got the 2-point and start a 9-point scoring run for the Lady Urchins. East Union outscored Tremont 24-11 in the third to increase their lead, 48-28.
To start the fourth, Lady Urchin Bell scored 8-straight points. Sherwood put up a 2 under the goal and drew the foul for the plus 1, 59-28. Tremont’s Gillespie added 4 points late in the fourth but the Lady Eagles could not get any closer. As time ran out, East Union’s Katie Sherwood and Roxie Roberson added 2 each to solidify the Lady Urchin win, 63-32.
For East Union, Josie Bell had 33, Caroline Sherwood had 11, and Laura Cobb had 9. Tremont’s Saige Black and Paige Gillespie each had 13.
