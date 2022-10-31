NEW ALBANY - The Region 1-2A Cross Country Championship race was held at the New Albany Sportsplex on Thursday, October 27.
The Walnut girls placed first with 47 points. Myrtle girls were second with 53 and East Union girls were third with 60. Ally Murphy from Myrtle was the overall Region 1-2A girls champion with at time of 19:57.
The East Union boys placed first with 44 points. Myrtle was second with 55 and Walnut was third with 101. Gabe McElwain from Walnut was the overall Region 1-2A boys champion with a time of 15:58.
The top 14 in each category received All Region recognition.The All-Region boys were Gabe McElwain (Walnut), Hagan McCarley (Baldwyn), John Evins (East Union), Payden Taylor (New Site), Kaleb Thomas (Myrtle), Johnny Jordan (East Union) Kmauryen Johnson (Baldwyn), Hunter Page (Myrtle), Thatchar Victory (Myrtle), Braxton James (East Union), Brady Rakestraw (Myrtle), Seth Johnson (East Union) David Comans (East Union), and Dyllan Stanley (New Site).
These teams will run their final race of the season on Saturday, November 5 at Choctaw Trails, Mississippi College, Clinton, MS.
New Albany boys second in 2-4A
New Albany let the Dogs out in their 2-4A regional meet as the Bulldogs placed four runners in the top 14 and eight in the top 21.
New Albany came in second with 40 points while Pontotoc won the event with 24.
Top runners for the Bulldogs included Dawson Boyd (3rd, 17:02.00); Aiden Patterson (5th, 17:50.00); Eric Flores (7th, 18:08.00) and Isaac Vega (10th, 18:29.00).
Arionna Yeager made the top 14 in the girls event with her 13th place run in 25:02.00.
New Albany girls came in fourth.
Eagles fly to first in 2-1A run
West Union dominated the 2-1A regional as seven runners made the top 14 for the Eagles.
West Union took first with 30 points while Falkner was second with 43 and Hickory Flat third with 55.
Top runners for West Union were Brodie Moore with his second place run in a time of 18:04.53 and Hammer Willard's fourth place finish in 19:23.91.
Other top 14 runners for the Eagles were Johnathan Douglas (5th), Adam Galloway (9th), Aiden James (10th), Mathew Dowdy (12th) and Jon Collier Kidd (14th)
Dalton Seely was the top Ingomar runner in 17th place.
Top runner for West Union in the girls race was Sadie Cobb who finished third in her time of 26:26.89. Ella Kate Hooker was the next Lady Eagle runner in eighth place with a time of 29:26.80.
