Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
ELLISTOWN - After struggling during the first set, the Lady Urchins cleaned up their game to win over the Lady Hawks 3-1. The scores of each set respectively were 17-25, 25-12, 25-19, and 25-15.
Myrtle got off to a solid start during the first set and went out to an 8-2 lead. Caroline Sherwood, 9th grade libero for the Lady Urchins closed the gap to 11-7, but couldn’t get closer. Myrtle held onto the lead and won the set 25-17.
After the first, East Union Coach Josh Blythe huddled his team. Coach Blythe commented, “We were just doing some silly things, and I asked them to correct just a couple of minor things and they got going.”
East Union made adjustments during the second. Senior captain Emma Akins and Sherwood helped East Union go ahead 21-7. Late in the set, Myrtle’s Kierstyn Shoops took the serve and brought the score closer 21-11. East Union held on to take the set 25-12.
During the third set, East Union built on their momentum. After an early tie (11-11), East Union went on to win the third 25-19.
The Lady Hawks fought hard during the fourth set and kept the score tied most of the way. With the score 15-15, Akins served for 10 straight points. East Union took the fourth set 25-15 and won the match.
Myrtle players to watch for the game were Anna Goodson and Emma Beth Mayer. Goodson had 5 kills. Mayer had 2 aces and 5 kills.
East Union players to watch were Emma Akins, Eliza Whitenton, Jennifer Bullard, and Ally Cooper. Akins finished the game with 5 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks, and 5 tips. Whitenton had 6 kills and 2 tips. Bullard had 2 aces and 5 kills. Cooper had 1 ace, 4 kills, and 1 block.