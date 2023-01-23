Belmont Middle School head coach Chris Higginbottom kept preaching to his team “One Stop. One More Stop,” during the semifinals of the 2023 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Middle School Basketball Invitational at the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Higginbottom got his wish as the Lady Cardinals were able to get two stops in the final 4.5 seconds of the game to advance to the finals of the state-wide tournament with a 30-29 win over East Union.
With the win, Belmont moves on to face the south half champion at 3 p.m.at the Keyes T. Currie Coliseum on the campus of East Mississippi Community College in Scooba on Saturday, January 28.
In Saturday’s north half championship, the battle of undefeated teams came down to the final seconds.
Belmont took its final lead of the game when Karsyn Sullivan knocked down a jumper from just inside the left wing with 1:51 left in the contest but the Lady Cardinals were forced to make “One More Stop” over and over in the final two minutes of the game.
East Union’s Lily Kate Johnson constantly found herself double teamed in the post by the Lady Cardinal’s 2-3 zone defense and was limited to just four points in the game.
However, East Union would have two shots at taking the lead with under 30 seconds to play but Belmont came away with the stop.
LaMaya Southward came away with the rebound but Higginbottom called a timeout before the Lady Cardinal point guard could be fouled and sent to the line.
Following the timeout, Adison Russell was able to step in front of a Lady Cardinal inbounds pass from halfcourt and give East Union another chance at the lead but Belmont came away with two more stops.
East Union's two free throws with 4.6 left in the contest came up short and a last second shot went wide as well as Southward was able to come away with the rebound and run out the clock.
Sullivan had a pair of ESPN-type moments to end the first and second quarter. The Lady Cardinal knocked down a long two-pointer from the left wing as time expired in the opening frame and then swished a 40-foot shot from just inside halfcourt as the first half expired.
Reagan Johnson led the Lady Urchins with a dozen while Russell checked in with six. Marley Clayton had 5 for East Union as L.K. Johnson and Madi Robbins combined for six points. L.K. Johnson knocked down four while Robbins scored East Union’s opening field goal of the game.
Sullivan paced the Lady Cardinals with 16 while just three other Belmont players checked into the scoring column. Aubree Scott and Southward both finished with five apiece while Brooke Smith rounded out the scoring with four points.
(G) East Union 35, Hills Chapel 11 (Friday quarterfinals)
East Union raced out to a comfortable 17-3 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, but it was the Lady Urchins’ defense in the second and fourth quarters that sealed a 35-11 victory and a berth in the semifinals of the 2023 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Middle School Basketball Invitational on Saturday, January 21.
East Union held Hills Chapel to just one point over the second and fourth quarters while securing its berth on Saturday. After the Lady Urchin offense exploded for 17 points in the opening six minutes, led by a combined 12 points from Lily Kate Johnson and Marley Clayton, the offenses went silent until Hills Chapel’s Madi Phifer knocked down a free throw with 3:32 left in the first half to end the offensive skid.
Johnson and Clayton led the Lady Urchins with 13 and 10, respectively, while Phifer led the Lady Patriots with four. Kendall Reese had three, as Brayley Crowe and Elyssa McAnally each checked into the scorebook with two each.
Amber Elder is coach of the Lady Urchins.
