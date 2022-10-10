Lucy Haynes

Lucy Haynes had a huge night serving during the second set as she connected on five aces against JZ George.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

ELLISTOWN - East Union had little trouble with JZ George in their opening round of volleyball in Class 2A as the Lady Urchins swept to a 3-0 win. Scores on the night were: 25-6, 25-10, 25-6. 

