ELLISTOWN - East Union had little trouble with JZ George in their opening round of volleyball in Class 2A as the Lady Urchins swept to a 3-0 win. Scores on the night were: 25-6, 25-10, 25-6.
"They did what they were supposed to do I guess you can say," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "It's been a very trying fourth year, we've had some terrible luck.
"I think there are three kids that are out now with season ending injuries. It was very sluggish for a little while, but we've kinda worked through soem things and figured some things out plus kinda got a little momentum going."
The momentum was with the Urchins from the first serve as Jessica Henderson opened the set with back-to-back kills and Jenni Bullard followed that with four consecutive aces.
East Union was up 10-0 before JZ George could break serve.
Bullard wrapped up the set with five aces and Henderson registered three kills. Henderson added three aces to her already strong first set.
The second set was a bit close early as George pulled to within two at 9-7, but East Union rolled to a 16-3 scoring advantage to finish the frame and take the 25-10 win.
Lucy Haynes was the star at the serving line during the second set with five aces as she helped the Urchins take a 16-7 lead.
Eliza Whitenton had two kills in the set to match her two in the opening set. Henderson added three aces.
Set three was won by an entirely new list of characters as Blythe emptied his bench and let his younger Urchins get a taste of playoff volleyball as they won the set 25-6 and clinched the match 3-0.
Reagan Johnson struck for three consecutive aces during the set to race out to an 8-2 lead after she had ended the second set with an ace.
Ali Cooper had two aces and Lucy Cochran also recorded two.
"This was the first time all year that we have gotten to empty the bench and I had brought a lot of the junior high kids up," Blythe said. "What a cool thing to play in a playoff game as an eighth grader. I told them to relish that."