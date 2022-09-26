Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
MYRTLE - East Union utilized quarterback Kee-Won Adams and his running ability to take a 24-6 win in junior high football action on Tuesday.
Adams rushed for all four Urchin touchdowns, scoring three in the first half.
East Union took the initial possession of the and drove 70 yards for a score in eight plays.
Adams had two long runs of 22 and 39 yards to set up his touchdown run of 10 yards at the 3:41 mark. The run for two failed and East Union led 6-0.
Myrtle threatened to score on their second possession after recovering an Urchin fumble at the East Union 35.
Marquis Spencer ran 11 yards on first down to give the Hawks a first down at the Urchin 24. However, two negative rushing plays and two incomplete passes handed the ball back to East Union on downs.
Keiston Walker netted nine yards on the first play for the Urchins and two consecutive defensive penalties aided the drive.
Adams took matters into his hands and ran for his second score from 35 yards out for the 12-0 lead with 6:16 left in the first half.
East Union scored again late in the half as Adams ran it in from two yards away for the 18-0 lead with 28 seconds left. The teams went to half at that score.
Neither teams was able to dent the scoreboard in the third period and the score remained 18-0.
Quarterback Wes Stanton scored on a fourth and goal from the Urchin three to give Myrtle their lone score of the contest with 1:56 left to go.
Adams came back into the contest after sitting out a few series to score the game's final touchdown. He tucked the ball, hit the left sideline and outran the Hawk secondary for a 77-yard TD for the 24-0 final.