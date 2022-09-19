Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
ELLISTOWN - East Union hosted Eupora for a non-division game Friday night. Eupora scored six touchdowns in their 46-7 win with the help of Ty Murphy and Jessie Sudduth.
East Union and Eupora started the first period unable to convert on fourth down.
On their second possession, the Urchins drove the ball down the field but were backed up 10 yards due to a penalty. Ethan Lamontagne ran the ball for a gain of 9 to bring up 2 and 6. QB Brandon Moses stepped back to pass. Eagles’ Elijah Woffard intercepted the ball and ran to the 3-yard line.
Eagle Jessie Sudduth took advantage of the opportunity and ran for 5 yards for a touchdown to put the first score on the board. The 2-point conversion was not good.
The Urchins continued to be plagued with penalties, incomplete passes, and fumbles. Ty Murphy was able to capitalize on a fumble and finished the first with a 34-yard run to put 6 more on the board. The 2-point conversion was good. At the end of the first, Eupora was ahead 14-0.
The Eagles earned three more touchdowns during the second period. Murphy and Mark Pittman started the scoring with a completed pass. The 2-point conversion was not good. Score 20-6.
On their first possession of the second period, East Union started on the 37. Heath Wilkinson and Luke McVey pushed the ball down the field, but were unable to convert on downs. Connor Timms punted to put the Eagles on the 17.
Murphy tacked on another 6 points with a 41-yard run to bring the score 26-0. Sudduth ended the second with an 18-yard run and Landry Winter added a PAT to extend the Eagle lead to 33-0.
In the third, Eupora’s Pittman had a 5-yard run and Winter added another PAT to bring the score to 40-0.
The Eagles had their final touchdown run with 10:34 left in the fourth.
East Union finally got on the board with 6:25 left in the fourth as Drew Hollimon had a 29-yard touchdown run. Chance McLellen connected on the extra point kick.
The Eagles win the match-up 46-7.
East Union will travel to East Webster for a non-district match-up on Friday, September 23.