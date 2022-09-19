Riley Williams

Riley Williams carries the ball for the Urchins during Friday's game at home against Eupora.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

ELLISTOWN - East Union hosted Eupora for a non-division game Friday night. Eupora scored six touchdowns in their 46-7 win with the help of Ty Murphy and Jessie Sudduth.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus