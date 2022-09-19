Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
BLUE SPRINGS – Kerstin Moody didn’t realize she had reached a milestone until the match was stopped.
In the first set of Belmont’s volleyball match at East Union on Tuesday, Moody recorded her 1,000th career kill. Play was halted, she was given a game ball, and her teammates held up a sign that said “1000,” with red-and-white volleyballs in place of the zeroes.
The moment of recognition was not a distraction, as Belmont went on to beat East Union 3-0 (25-9, 25-22, 25-13) in a Region 1-2A game.
“That was pretty surreal,” Moody said. “I never expected them to do anything like that for me, but they’re my team, they’ve always got my back. … I didn’t even realize what was going on.”
Moody, a junior outside hitter, reached the milestone in less than four seasons. She’s been on Belmont’s varsity squad since eighth grade and has been a team captain since her freshman year. She led the Lady Cardinals to the Class 2A state championship last season.
“I was glad that we got to surprise her,” Belmont coach Stephanie Cleveland said. “…It’s exciting for our program, and I’m proud of her. Because she is a big part of where this program is.”
Moody had actually asked Cleveland earlier in the day how many kills she had, but the coach wouldn’t tell her.
“I really didn’t know how close I was, but it’s pretty awesome,” Moody said. “I’ve got a great team and great setters behind those 1,000 kills.”
Moody finished with 14 kills on the night. Her No. 5-ranked Lady Cardinals (24-5, 3-0) dominated the first set, but East Union (9-8, 0-1) got up off the mat and took early control in set 2.
The Lady Urchins jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but Belmont eventually drew even at 9-9 on a Sydnee Wilemon kill. The teams went back and forth and were tied at 22-22, when Belmont scored the final three points to go up 2-0.
“After the first set I said, ‘Look, if you’re going to play scared, we’re going to go home real fast.’ We played a lot better the second set, no doubt,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “We made coach Cleveland call a timeout, so that’s a plus for us.”