BELDEN - East Union had a tough time wrangling the Eagles as they traveled to Tupelo Christian Preparatory School for a non-region contest Friday night. The Urchins dropped their season opener 20-0, but see potential in their sophomore QB Drew Hollimon.
The teams remained scoreless in the first with each struggling to find a foothold and move the ball down the field.
TCPS broke the stalemate in the second scoring two touchdowns in the period. Brewer Bailey scored both on QB keepers. Stuart Long added the extra points to give the Eagles the 14-0 lead at the half.
After the half, East Union’s defense came out strong, shutting down TCPS and keeping them out of the endzone. With 7:58 on the clock, the Urchins recovered a fumble on their own 30-yard line and began the march up the field, but were stopped by a sack from James Thomas and fumble late in the period that gave the ball back to the Eagles.
East Union continued to suffer from miscues in the fourth. With 10:13 on the clock, Eagles Bailey connected with Whitlock for a 58-yard completed pass for the final touchdown to increase the lead 20-0.
Urchin QB Hollimon was the workhorse of the game with over 85 yards rushing. After the game, he commented, “The game did not go the way we expected. There is a bunch that I could say about it, but I will sum it up this way, we need to learn to be selfless instead of selfish and go from there.”
Hollimon does his best to be a strong leader on and off the field and would like every member of the team to play as a cohesive force.
East Union returns home for a non-regional game against Mooreville Friday night.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.