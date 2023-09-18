ELLISTOWN - After dropping a heartbreaker last week in overtime, East Union had a lot to prove to their fans and to themselves Friday night on their homefield as they faced Alcorn Central for Homecoming. The Urchins won handily 42-14.
East Union started their first possession on the 38 and pushed the ball 62 yards down the gridiron. McVey finished the drive with a 6-yard run for the Urchin’s first touchdown. Ben Basil split the uprights for the extra point. McVey added another touchdown with a 21-yard run down the sideline into the endzone. At the end of the first, East Union had the lead 13-0.
The Urchins would score twice more in the second period. QB Hollimon connected with Riley Williams for two complete passes to move the ball 74 yards to set up an 11-yard McVey scramble into the endzone. Brandon Moses ran in for the 2-point conversion. QB Hollimon ran the ball in from 13-yards out for the second TD of the period. Hollimon also connected on the extra point kick. East Union held the line keeping Alcorn Central out of the endzone and ending the half 28-0.
Alcorn Central got the ball to start the second half but were unable to convert on downs. East Union started their drive on the 30. After eight plays, Hollimon scrambled 30 yards across the goal line for the fifth Urchin touchdown, 34-0. At the 3:30 mark, the Bears broke their stalemate getting on the board after Talen Kent connected with Trent Bishop for a 36-yard pass to the 2. Kent kept the ball and ran it in. The 2-pt conversion was no good.
The Urchins scored one more time in the fourth on a McVey run from 7 yards out. The 2-point conversion was good. As time ran out, the Bears scored their second touchdown on a 2-yard scramble by Kent. The 2-pt conversion was good. East Union took the win 42-14.
Seniors Luke McVey, Hayden Frazier, and Riley Williams along with Junior QB Drew Hollimon were on point. McVey had 15 carries for 141 yards and four touchdowns. Frazier added 5 carries for 26 yards. Hollimon had 7 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Hollimon also completed 8 out of 10 passes for 132 yards, connecting with Williams twice for a total of 74 yards.
Seniors Frazier and Williams were positive about the win and the remainder of the season. Frazier commented, “We have a good chance to come back this season if our team will continue to get together and have good sportsmanship. I think the rest of the season can be great.” Williams added, “This was a big win on a special night. Now we can turn our season around and have good momentum going forward. This is a good stepping stone for us.”
Coach Brandon Cherry was proud of his team, “Tonight got us in the win column. Every week we have gotten a little bit better. We are figuring out that we are a good football team. We are playing as a team now and everyone if buying into what we are doing. This week is an off week and we will rest, recover, and focus on us and get ready for the final push of the season.”
The Urchins have an off week and will be back in action on September 28 at Mantachie.
