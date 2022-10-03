ELLISTOWN - East Union hosted Belmont Friday night for their 2022 Homecoming game and sophomore quarterback Drew Hollimon led the Urchins to defeat the Cardinals 41-21.
The Urchins started the first period on the 46-yard line. Hollimon handed off to Ethan Lamontagne who moved the ball forward for a gain of 5. With the ball on the 50, and a 4th and 6 situation, East Union chose not to punt. Hollimon kept the ball and ran forward for a gain of 5. A series of penalties and incomplete passes brought up 4th and 10. Belmont took over on downs on the 31-yard line.
The Cardinals started off their first drive of the period with a Brayden Hodum hand off to Eli Reno for a gain of 1. Tyson Mears for the Urchins was credited with the tackle. Hodum then handed off to Andrew Merino for a gain of 5, but was still short of the first down. The Cardinals had to punt.
The Cardinals and the Urchins swapped possessions for the remainder of the first period. At the end of the first, the score was 0-0.
The Urchins had two touchdowns in the second. With 9:30 in the second, Hollimon completed a 25-yd scoring pass to Riley Williams. The extra point kick was no good. Connor Timms contributed the second touchdown of the period with a 6-yd run and a 2-pt conversion.
At the half East Union lead 14-0
After the half, Eli Reno caught the kick off and ran the ball out to the 29. On the first play of the drive, Hodum handed off to Reno who ran the ball to the 48. The Urchins picked off a pass to regain possession.
Hollimon’s first pass to Williams was broken up by Merino. His second to McVey was complete. The next pass was picked off by Belmont who took the ball to the 32.
With 10:26 on the clock, Reno had a 54-yard touchdown run and a completed 2-pt conversion to start the Cardinal scoring 14-8.
East Union quickly answered at the 10:04 mark. Hollimon once again connected with Williams for a 17-yd completed pass for the first of four Urchin touchdowns in the third. Hollimon had a 19-yd run and a completed 2-point conversion. Charlie Hazel had a pick six for score, and McVey had a 10-yd run. At the end of three, East Union was ahead 41-8.
Belmont started the fourth with a Hodum hand-off to Reno who ran 6 yards for a touchdown. Hodum then threw a 15-yd pass to Ethan Long and Michael Lee kicked the extra point. Belmont closed the gap to 41-21 but were not able to get any closer.
East Union got their first win of the season, 41-21. Their next match-up will be at home against Walnut on Thursday, October 6.
