Riley Williams

Riley Williams scored on a 17-yard reception for the Urchins during the third quarter. 

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

ELLISTOWN - East Union hosted Belmont Friday night for their 2022 Homecoming game and sophomore quarterback Drew Hollimon led the Urchins to defeat the Cardinals 41-21.

