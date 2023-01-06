NEW ALBANY - The East Union girls and the New Albany boys are your 2022 Union County XC Champions.
The Lady Urchins had 7 girls in the top 15 and a score of 27 to take home the trophy for the third year in a row. Myrtle’s Lady Hawks were the runners’ up with a score of 29.
Ally Murphy from Myrtle was the overall girls champion with a time of 20:58.
New Albany had 4 boys in the top 15 and brought home the trophy with a score of 33. West Union boys were the runners’ up with a score of 40.
The overall boys champion was Brodie Moore from West Union with a time of 17:10.
The top 15 in each category received All-County recognition. The All-County Girls were Ally Murphy (M), Sunshine Fulgham (EU), Maddy Hogue (M), Maci Rae McLellen (EU), Peyton Thompson (M), Kenley Conwill (EU), Dakota Gentry (EU), Brianna Courtney (EU), Maddy Moorman (M), Briley Lesley (EU), Shelby Thompson (M), Sarah Sumrall (EU), Ella Little (WU), Arianna Yeager (NA), and Saddie Cobb (WU).
The All-County Boys were Brodie Moore (WU), Dawson Boyd (NA), Aiden Patterson (NA), John EvIns (EU), Erik Flores (NA), Isaac Vega (NA), Adam Galloway (WU), Jonathan Douglas (WU), Johnny Jordan (EU), Kaleb Thomas (M), Aiden James (WU), Gabe Rakestraw (EU), Hammer Willard (WU), Braxton James (EU), and Chance McLellen (EU).
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.