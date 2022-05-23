East Union has been a regular for the past several years in the Class 2A State Baseball Championship series in Pearl and the Epic Urchins (29-4) will begin their quest for another title on Wednesday against Stringer (28-6).
First pitch is set for 1:00 on Wednesday, May 25 provided that Trustmark Park avoids the rains that are currently being forecast for the area for Tuesday through Thursday.
East Union has the distinction of having two coaches that have won state championships in the duo of Jamie Russell and Chris Basil. Russell won a title with Smithville and Basil has two titles with the Urchins.
East Union won their previous titles in 2016 and 2017.
The Urchins had appeared in the state championship series previously in 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2013, 2007, 2005, 1995 and 1975.
The Urchins had another perfect run through Division 1-2A as they finished 10-0.
East Union kept that perfect streak going in the 2A playoff series as they defeated J.Z. George 2-0 by scores of 11-0, 15-0; Nanih Waiya 2-0 (11-0, 20-3; Bruce 2-0 (13-0, 7-1) and Pine Grove 2-0 (1-0, 6-2).
Some of the key players for the Urchins include RHP/catcher Rudy Baldwyn (Northwest CC signee), LHP/OF Hayden Roberts (ICC signee) INF Ethan Hitt, INF Chris Clayton, INF Rett Johnson, INF Jude Treadaway and catcher/OF/RHP Connor Timms.
Other Urchins that will contribute on the field for East Union are DH Thad Bell, OF Collin Stephens, OF Tristan Baldwyn, OF Daniel Whitfield, RHP Landon Harmon.
Stringer is coached by Wade Weathers and the Red Devils also had a perfect run through their four playoff series in 2A baseball.
They defeated West Lincoln 2-0 (13-0, 13-0); Scott Central 2-0 (7-1, 21-7); Loyd Star 2-0 (12-8, 13-9); Pisgah 2-0 (14-10, 5-3).
Stringer has made state championship series appearances in 2019, 1996, 1995, 1993, 1992 and 1991, winning titles in 1996, 1993, 1992, 1991.
Key players for Stringer include OF/LHP Jackson Parker (Mississippi State signee), RHP/INF Nic Arender East Central CC signee), INF Evan Holifield (Pearl River CC signee).
The East Union versus Stringer is set to begin on Wednesday at 1:00 while game two would be Friday at 1:00. If game three is necessary, it would be on Saturday.
* Some content appearing in article from Brandon Shields @capitalsportsms.com