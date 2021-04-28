ELLISTOWN - East Union had little trouble with the visitors from Greenville O'Bannon as the Lady Urchins won convincingly by 21-0 and 16-1 scores to sweep the series in 2A softball.
Jorja Roberson started the fireworks in the first game with an inside-the-park home run that scored both herself and another run to kick the rout in full gear.
The Urchins only needed two at-bats to pound out 14 hits for the game.
Emma Boatner would hit a 2-RBI single in the middle of the East Union lineup and Carrie Wilkinson followed with a 2-RBI triple to extend the lead to 6-0.
Leadoff Batter came up for a second time in the inning and drove in two runs with her single and Maggie McVey's inside-the-park homer to right drove in two more runs.
Boatner and Wilkinson would have back-to-back RBI singles as the Lady Urchins batted through the order a second time.
Hines made a third plate appearance and made O'Bannon pay dearly as she tripled and drove in two runs for the 16-0 lead after one.
The Lady Urchins added five more runs in the second with Edie Beaty joining the inside-the-park homer club to raise the score to 21-0.
Emily Coggin was the winning pitcher and only face one batter over the minimum as she struck out eight and gave up one hits with no walks.
East Union 16, O'Bannon 1 (Game 2)
O'Bannon stayed at Ellistown for a game 2 instead of the Lady Urchins having to travel to the Delta on Tuesday and Josie Mae Bell tossed a one-hitter on the mound in the 16-1 East Union win in three innings.
"I think this may be the first year that they (O'Bannon) have had fastpitch, so it was good in the fact that we can always take something from every game and I tell our kids that they are blessed to go to a great school where even in a game like this, there are folks everywhere," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "They are great supporters, great community and you've got to take those things and put them into perspective and you tell that to your kids and hope they are thankful for what they've got."
Bell was backed at the plate by Emily Coggin's two home runs and Jorja Roberson had one.
Both players went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
East Union sent 15 batters to the plate in the first and scored 11 runs to establish a lead of 11-1. They added two runs in the second and three in the third for the final count of 16-1.
After surrendering a leadoff infield single in the first, Bell retired the next nine batters in order.
Bell struck out the side in the second and finished the game with a total of five.
Mia Hutcheson and Harleigh Wheelington joined Coggin and Roberson in the multiple hit department as they went 2 for 2.
East Union will now face East Webster in the next round of 2A softball playoffs.