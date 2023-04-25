A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Sports Editor
East Union and Myrtle recently competed in their regional in 1-2A track and field in Potts Camp.
East Union girls placed third in their competition with 84 points and Myrtle was next in fourth with 72.
Choctaw County won with 134 and Baldwyn was second with 110 points.
Boys competition saw East Union take third with 86 points while Myrtle was 10th with 17.
Choctaw County won the boys meet with 185 points while Calhoun City was second with 96.
Those with top four finishes in individual and team competition will move on to north half which will be later this week.
EAST UNION
GIRLS
Maci Rae McLellen 4th, 800 meter run
Kenley Conwill, 4th, 3200 meter run
4x200 meter relay team, (no names) - 3rd
4x800 meter relay team, (no names) - 3rd
Eliza Whitenton, 2nd, high jump
Ella Johnson, 4th, high jump
Briley Leslie, 1st, pole vault
Emma Adams, 3rd, discus
BOYS
Gabe Rakestraw, 3rd, 1600 meter run
Gabe Rakestraw, 2nd, 3200 meter run
4x100 meter relay team, (no names) - 3rd
4x800 meter relay team, (no names) - 4th
Chance McLellen, 2nd, pole vault
Braxton James, 3rd, pole vault
Cameron Wages, 2nd, discus
Jordan Mears, 4th, discus
MYRTLE
Ally Murphy, 1st, 800 meter run
Ally Murphy, 1st, 1600 meter run
Mai'Yla Johnson, 1st, 100 meter hurdles
Mai'Yla Johnson, 2nd, 300 meter hurdles
4x400 relay team, (no names) - 2nd
4x800 relay team, (no names) - 2nd
Sydney Turner, 2nd, pole vault
Riley Meyer, 3rd, pole vault
4x400 relay team, (no names) - 4th
4x800 relay team, no names) - 3rd
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
