ELLISTOWN - Senior Laura Cobb led her Lady Urchins to a hard-fought win over the New Albany Lady Bulldogs Friday night, 42-38 increasing East Union’s record to 6-3. New Albany took the boys game by a 68-39 final.
New Albany drew first blood with a single free throw and a 2-point shot from Lynleigh Tatum. Shortly after, Taylor Roberson answered for East Union’s first points of the game. The Lady Bulldogs took the early lead in a low scoring first period, 9-4.
The Lady Urchins were able to keep the Bulldog’s zone in check and took the lead at the 3:19 mark in the second with another shot by Roberson. Cobb contributed to the effort with 9-points in the period. At the half, East Union was ahead 22-17.
New Albany got the ball to start the second half but was unable to capitalize. East Union put up the first points of the half to extend the lead 24-17. New Albany’s Tatum put up the first points for the Lady Bulldogs at the 5:00 mark. Both teams struggled with ball control during the third, but the Lady Urchins were able to gain the advantage and keep their lead 27-24.
To start the fourth, Cobb helped East Union outscore New Albany 5-2. At the 3:54 mark, Hannah Finley put up a 3-point shot then Tatum stole the ball for 2-points. Tatum drew the foul and brought the Lady Bulldogs to within two. Tristan Roberson for the Lady Urchins answered with a 2-point shot. Cobb added another 2-points for East Union and Katie Sherwood put up two free throws to bring the lead back out to 42-38 which they held as time ran out.
High scorers of the game were Lady Urchins Laura Cobb with 21 and Lady Bulldogs Lynleigh Tatum with 15.
The Lady Urchins’ next action will be on Tuesday, December 6 at Houlka. Game time is 6:00.
East Union dropped a hard-fought non-conference game against New Albany Friday night, 68-39.
In the first, Tristan Baldwyn for East Union drew first blood with a 2-point shot and Seth Johnson added two more to help East Union get out to an early 4-point advantage. Cayden Howell put up the first points for the Bulldogs at the 5:42 mark and tied it up shortly after. Clayton Russell for the Urchins stole the ball and put up an easy layup and Luke Wood followed up with a 2-point shot to take back the lead. Kylan Lindsey for the Bulldogs answered quickly. At the end of the first, New Albany had the lead 16-15.
New Albany used a quick game to outscore East Union 20-9 in the second period. Mack Cheairs, Braden Shettles, and Lindsey combined for 15 points to help the effort. Baldwyn added 7-points for the Urchins. At the half, the Bulldogs had the lead 36-24.
After half-time, Chris Carter scored 8 and Logan Deaton scored 6 to extend the New Albany lead. East Union struggled with ball control and were only able to score 6 in the third period. After three, the Bulldogs led 60-30.
Luke Wood put up a 3-point shot to begin the fourth and to close the gap for the Urchins 60-35, but East Union was not able to get closer. The final score was 68-39.
High scorers of the game were Tristan Baldwyn for East Union with 19 and Cayden Howell for New Albany with 12. John Evins led the Urchins in rebounding with 11 and Mac Cheairs led the Bulldogs with 6.
East Union moves to 4-2 on the season and will play Houlka in a non-conference away game on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30.
