East Union got a solid pitching performance from Carter Phillips and the Urchins pounded out 13 hits and scored 10 runs in the 10-0 game one win at East Union on Thursday. East Union and Pisgah are playing in the 2A North Baseball Championship series which is a best of three.
East Union photos from game 1 vs Pisgah
Dennis Clayton
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
