ELLISTOWN - East Union Urchins hosted the Booneville Blue Devils for a non-division match-up Friday night.
East Union went ahead early in the first period when Quarterback Brandon Moses connected with Drew Hollimon for a touchdown. Chance McLellen’s extra point kick was off the mark.
The Blue Devils quickly answered with an interception and a long run for a touchdown. Brayden Hanna connected for the extra point.
East Union struggled in the second period with penalties and incomplete passes. Booneville capitalized to extend their lead with a completed pass from Quarterback Noah Gillon to Ikerious Leslie. Hanna’s kick was good. At the half, Booneville led 14-6.
The third period started with the Booneville pushing the ball down the field. With 10:32 on the clock, Gillon kept the ball for a 9-yard touchdown run. Hanna’s kick was on mark. Booneville extended the lead 21-6.
Urchins started their first drive of the half with a Moses handoff to Riley Williams for a gain of four. Hollimon and Frazier combined to push the ball down the field for a first down. A personal foul penalty moved the ball back 15 yards.
The Urchins made adjustments and with 7:20 on the clock, Moses handed off to Frazier who punched it in for 6. The two-point conversion was good and the Urchins closed the gap to 21-14.
The Urchins started the fourth with an 84-yard touchdown run by Luke McVey from the Urchin 16. Jordan Mears pushed it in for the 2-point conversion.
On their first possession of the fourth, the Blue Devils answered when Gillon connected to Joey Wheelington for a touchdown, but the two-point conversion was no good.
Lamontagne brought the ball out to the 36. Hazel, Timms and Frazier combined to move the ball down the field. Hollimon pushed the ball over the goal line. The two-point conversion was incomplete.
Booneville capitalized on their next possession for a field goal to go up 37-28.
East Union answered with a handoff to Williams for a long touchdown run. Hollimon’s 2-point conversion was good to pull the Urchins to within a point at 37-36.
On their next possessions, Booneville turned the ball over on downs, and East Union was plagued by penalties.
The Blue Devils ended the fourth with a touchdown run by Nunn to increase the lead and get the win 43-36.