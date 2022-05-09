East Union paid the ultimate tribute to an Urchin baseball legend, Chase Porch, as they retired his number in a pregame ceremony on Friday.
Porch was presented with a framed jersey, plaque and his number was hung on the outfield wall in right center field.
Porch played for Coach Chris Basil and the Urchins for seven seasons, primarily as shortstop and pitcher.
"Man, I can tell you, out of everything that I've gotten, there's no doubt this hits different than all the others," Porch said. "I was talking to Coach Basil about it the other night and you know, it just hits different and that's where it started, it originated where I grew to love the game."
Porch had an impressive resume during his years with the Urchins as he had a career batting average above .400, hit over 40 home runs and struck out over 300 batters.
"We all grew up together and played against each other," Porch said of his playing says as an Urchin. "It was kinda like second nature playing with each other, we knew we were going to have good teams coming up.
Playing for Coach Basil and the amount of respect that he receives around this area is second to none. He can definitely get the best out of you, no doubt."
Porch led the Urchins to the 2005 state baseball championship finals and graduated in 2006. He was drafted in the 32nd round of the Major League Baseball First_Year Player Draft by the Atlanta Braves.
Some of the honors Porch attained while at East Union included being named as the 1A/2A Player of the Year and he is also the only Urchin to be selected to the Clarion Ledger's Dandy Dozen.
Porch took his game to the next level at Northeast Community College where he made Tiger baseball history for being selected as a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American.
The step next step for Porch was the University of North Alabama where he garnered more recognition by being selected to the All-Gulf South Conference and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-Region teams.
He also was named as the Gulf South Conference Player of the Week during his senior season.
Porch signed a professional baseball contract with the American Association's Pensacola Pelicans after his college career and received Rookie of the Year recognition for the league.
He also played for the Amarillo Sox and Windy City Thunder before retiring from professional baseball.
Porch and his wife Jordan have three children - Easton, Sage and Stella Jo.
Porch shared some advice to younger players that one day might have aspirations of playing high school baseball or even beyond.
"Whenever you think that you've practiced enough, practice more for sure," Porch said. "Just enjoy the game, love the game and if you love the game enough, you will make it."