potts camp - East Union remains undefeated in district play after their 50-33 win over Potts Camp.
Potts Camp received the ball to begin the matchup, but turned the ball over on downs. On their first drive, East Union pushed the ball down the field. Luke McVey ran the ball in for a touchdown. Drew Hollimon connected on the extra point. East Union took the early lead 7-0.
Potts Camp answered quickly with a 3-yard touchdown run by Quarterback Peyton Aldridge. Jesus Ramirez’s extra point kick was good. Score tied 7-7 at the 5:34 mark of the first period.
Aiden Campbell carried the kick off out to the 34. The Urchins fumbled but recovered. Hollimon handed off to McVey who ran the ball to the 1-yd line. Hollimon kept the ball and ran straight ahead for a touchdown. Extra point kick was no good.
After a pooch kick, the Cardinals took over on the 46. Aldridge and his squad moved the ball down the field. With the ball on the 2-yard line, Aldridge pushed ahead for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion was not good. At the end of the first, the score was tied 13-13.
Early in the second period, McVey ran for 5 yards for another Urchin touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good. East Union retook the lead 21-13. Aldridge answered with a 1-yard run for touchdown and then tacked on the 2-point conversion to tie the score. Late in the second, Hollimon connected with Heath Wilkinson for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Hollimon kept the ball for a 2-pt conversion. East Union led at the half 29-21.
After the half, Potts Camp started the scoring with a touchdown run by Aldridge. The Extra point was not good. The Cardinals close the gap to 29-27.
Potts Camp covered the onside kick and took over the ball on the 41-yd line. Jordan Mears, Ben Basil, and Aiden Campbell kept the Cardinals from advancing down the field past the 22. The Cardinals fumbled the ball and the Urchins recovered on the 19.
As time ran out in the third, Hollimon connected with Ben Basil for a 20 yard pass and Ethan Lamontagne for 26 yarder. The Urchins were not able to capitalize on the drive and turned the ball over on downs at the 24-yard mark.
On the first play of their drive, Cardinal’s Aldridge’s pass was intercepted by Garrett Adams. Urchins took over on the 26. With 5:34 on the clock, McVey had a 2-yard run for touchdown. East Union extended the lead 43-27.
East Union’s onside kick was covered by Potts Camp on the 41. Potts Camp moved the ball down the field but fumbled on the 22 and East Union recovered.
The Urchins got their final score of the game at the 1:12 mark when McVey had a 55 yard touchdown run. Hollimon connected on the extra point. Late in the fourth, Potts Camp answered when Aldridge connected with Ryan Jones for a 20-yd touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion was not good and East Union defeated Potts Camp 50-33.
After the game, Head Coach Brandon Cherry commented, “It was a tough, physical football game. Potts Camp had a great game plan coming in and their kids played their guts out. We overcame some early mistakes and out kids were able to adjust on defense to give us some crucial stops. Offensively we were led by our running back Luke McVey with 165 yards rushing. Drew Hollimon, Ben Basil, Daniel Whitfield, Heath Wilkinson, and Ethan Lamontagne all had crucial plays on big downs to give us a chance.”
This win guarantees the Urchins a home playoff game in two weeks.
