ELLISTOWN - East Union got a split decision in basketball on Tuesday as the boys team took the win in the nightcap while the girls lost in the opening contest.
(B) East Union 66, Vardaman 32
East Union used strong defense and on target offense to get the 66-32 win over Vardaman Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Urchin gained the early lead behind the scoring of Luke Wood, Tristan Baldwyn and Clayton Russell. At the end of the first East Union was ahead 17-7 and they did not look back. At the half, the Urchins led 40-18.
Baldwyn and Russell along with Parrish Carpenter extended the lead in the third (58-25) and fourth (66-32) periods to close out the game and get the win.
Sophomore point guard Clayton Russell was a force for the Urchins with six 3-pt shots for 18 points. Sophomore Parrish Carpenter added 13 points to help the effort.
For the Rams, Caleb Moore was the high scorer with 24.
After the game, Coach Chase Brown commented, “We just got our football boys back and tonight we had two out for the Cross-Country State Meet – John Evins and Seth Johnson. Overall, they played well. They shot well and played defense pretty well. We are 2-0 so we are excited about that.”
(G) Vardaman 47, East Union 26
A young Lady Urchins team took to the hardwood against a strong opponent in the Lady Rams Tuesday night. East Union’s team is comprised of 1 senior, 2 juniors, 3 sophomores, and 4 freshmen who all get numerous minutes of playing time.
Turnovers, bad passes, and missed free throws plagued the Lady Urchins in the first period. At the end of the first, the Lady Rams led 11-0.
During the second period, East Union made some adjustments and were able to close the gap a little bit, but could not find a foothold. Vardaman’s Amy Logan and Kamri Jones extended the Lady Ram’s lead to 24-9 at the half.
After the half, Logan and Jones continued Vardaman’s scoring while East Union continued to struggle. East Union dropped to 1-1 on the season with the 47-26 loss.
Taylar Roberson and Laura Cobb led the scoring for the Lady Urchins with 8 points each. Amy Logan led the Lady Rams with 18 points.
“The girls have a lot to improve on. We just got one back and we are waiting on two more to get back – one injured and one sick. When they get back, we will get better. They just have to keep working hard. They are very young. We have 4 freshmen playing a lot of minutes. It is a learning experience,” Coach Chase Brown said after the game.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.