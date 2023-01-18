Josie Mae Bell

Josie Mae Bell was the lone Lady Urchin in double figures against Walnut with 17 points.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

ELLISTOWN - Seniors John Evins and Caleb Johnson along with Sophomore Tristan Baldwyn combined to give East Union a big district win against Walnut Tuesday night, 62-51.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com