ELLISTOWN - Seniors John Evins and Caleb Johnson along with Sophomore Tristan Baldwyn combined to give East Union a big district win against Walnut Tuesday night, 62-51.
East Union used a strong rebound game and big threes to get out to a solid start. Sophomore Clayton Russell hit three 3-point shots and Evins added one to give the Urchins the 19-10 lead at the end of the first.
At the beginning of the second, Baldwyn connected with Johnson under the goal. Johnson went up strong for 2 to start the scoring. Walnut’s Logan Wilbanks answered by connecting with a long 3-point shot. Evins and Baldwyn combined for 15 points to help the Urchins keep the lead. The Wildcats were able to close the gap in the second but could not get closer than 9. At the end of the second, Russell’s basket popped out and Evins got the put-back for 2. At the half, the Urchins led 35-24.
East Union held Walnut to just 5 points in the third to carry a 50-29 lead into the final period.
In the fourth, Walnut’s Wilbanks connected for 9 of 20 points for the Wildcats to whittle away at the Urchin lead and close the gap. East Union’s Johnson and Parrish Carpenter added 5 points each to solidify the lead and give the Urchins the win, 62-51.
The Urchin high scorers were Tristan Baldwyn with 16, John Evins with 13, and Caleb Johnson with 11. For Walnut, Kemarrian Gray had 12 and Logan Wilbanks had 10.
(G) Walnut 54, East Union 40
Freshmen Caroline Sherwood and Josie Bell led the Lady Urchins but were unable to come out on top as East Union dropped a district home game against Walnut Tuesday night.
In the first, the Lady Urchins struggled with ball handling and turnovers. Lady Wildcat Madi Vuncannon was hard to defend from the 3-point line and helped Walnut take the lead at the end of the first 15-5.
East Union made some adjustments in the second and were able to get the score to within 10 but were unable to get closer. The Lady Wildcats added three 3-point shots late in the period to hold the 29-13 lead at the half.
After the half, the Lady Urchins continued to struggle while the Lady Wildcats were able to capitalize and extend their lead to 42-15. Late in the period, East Union’s Laura Cobb connected with a 3-point shot and Bell added 7.
In the fourth, East Union, led by Caroline Sherwood (6) and Emma Adams (5) mounted a comeback but came up short. The Lady Wildcats took the win 54-40.
For the Lady Urchins, Josie Bell had 17, Caroline Sherwood had 8, and Laura Cobb had 7. For the Lady Wildcats, Madi Vuncannon had 24 and Madison Weeks had 8.
