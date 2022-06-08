East Union recently won the MHSAA Class 2A Baseball State Championship with a 2-0 sweep of Stringer. The Epic Urchins completed their successful 2022 campaign with a record of 31-4.
When looking at the four losses the Urchins incurred during the season, one has to be impressed. East Union lost to a 6A school, Tupelo 7-5; 3A state champion, Amory 8-1; a MAIS private school, Kirk Academy 8-6 and out of state opponent, Munford (TN) 5-3.
Co-head Coaches Jamie Russell and Chris Basil's lineup featured one of the best hitting teams in any division as the Urchins were solid in the batting order 1-9 and even had players that could come off the bench and contribute at the plate when called upon.
East Union had five seniors that were regulars throughout the season, Rudy Baldwyn, Hayden Roberts, Ethan Hitt, Chris Clayton, Thad Bell and Collin Stephens.
Baldwyn and Roberts were solid on the mound and threw major innings for the Urchins while Hitt and Clayton anchored the infield at third and first respectively.
Hitt was a terror at the plate against Stringer as he went 5 for 7 with 7 RBIs as he earned Most Valuable Player for his accomplishments.
Bell contributed heavily as a DH and was brought in to run on occasions. Stephens played outfield and also did some pinch running.
East Union marched through their Division 1-2A competition, scoring 129 runs while allowing only nine runs. This translates into a 10.75 run per game average while the Urchins averaged limiting their opponents to less than a run per game.
The Urchins were equally tough offensively as well as pitching/defensively in the postseason playoffs as they scored 106 runs while giving up only 12 runs in 10 contests. East Union averaged 10.6 runs while allowing a mere 1.2 runs per game.
The middle infield was a strong point for East Union as Rett Johnson was the day-to-day shortstop and Jude Treadaway was the regular at second base. Both were keys to the Urchin offense as Treadaway batted leadoff and Johnson followed in the two-hole spot.
Another man in the center of the action was catcher Connor Timms who did solid work behind the plate as well as swinging a big stick in the middle of the Urchin lineup in either the five or six spot.
The Urchins also featured some youth in their lineup with pitcher Landon Harmon, winner of game two in the state championship series with Stringer, plus outfielders Daniel Whitfield and Tristan Baldwyn.
Whitfield also saw action on the mound while splitting time in left and right field. Baldwyn also played in left as well as center field when Roberts was on the mound.
East Union used Ross Cochran and Ben Basil in middle relief roles to help eat some innings for the pitching staff.
Final stats on the three main starters for the Urchins are the following:
Baldwyn: 12-0 record, 65 innings pitched, 1.077 ERA, 126 strikeouts
Roberts: 9-0 record, 61 innings pitched, 1.72 ERA, 81 strikeouts
Harmon: 4-1 record, 41.1 innings pitched, 1.52 ERA, 58 strikeouts
Another Urchin that made contributions on the base paths and scoring runs was pinch runner, Drew Hollimon, who came on to run in most contests for the pitcher or catcher.
Although the Urchins lose six senior players to graduation, look for them to be the force to be reckoned with next year in Division 1-2A and also all of 2A baseball.
Another trip back to the 2A state championship series is highly possible with all the experience and talent that will return for East Union in 2023.