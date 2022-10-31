Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
BALDWYN - Baldwyn utilized a strong passing and rushing offensive game combined with a fierce defense to defeat East Union 37-0 in their final conference game of the regular season. With the win, the Bearcats kept their division record perfect, 5-0 and clinched the Division 1-2A title.
Baldwyn took the field ready to do business. Within the first two minutes of the game, QB Jamaury Marshall and his crew pushed the ball down the field and Hastin Nelson rushed in for the first Bearcat touchdown of the night. Gage McCarver’s extra point attempt was good.
Baldwyn stopped East Union on their second possession of the game and took over on downs at the EU 33-yd line. With :46 seconds left in the first, Johnny Harper ran for an 18-yd touchdown to increase the Bearcat lead to 14-0.
The Urchins started the second period on the 20-yard line and kept the ball for most of the period, but were unable to capitalize on the possessions. QB Drew Hollimon, with the help of Luke McVey and Hayden Frazier managed to drive the ball to the 50 before turning the ball over. At the 6:15 mark, Connor Timms had to punt.
The Bearcats took over on the 50-yd line after the ball went out of bounds. Once again, Marshall led his team down the field. With :32 on the clock, Braylon Pippin rushed 1 yard for a score. McCarver connected again for the extra point. At the half, the Bearcats led the Urchins 21-0.
Marshall and Caden Stewart connected for two more touchdowns in the third and fourth periods to increase the Bearcat lead 34-0. With 5:17 left on the clock, McCarver connected with a 34-yd field goal for Baldwyn in the final score of the game. The Bearcats defeated the Urchins 37-0.
East Union finished regular season play second in the division (4-6, 4-1). The Urchins will host Calhoun City for the first round of the playoffs on Friday, November 4.