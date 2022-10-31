Drew Hollimon

East Union quarterback Drew Hollimon (14) rolls out to his left as Hayden Frazier blocks the Baldwyn defender. 

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

BALDWYN - Baldwyn utilized a strong passing and rushing offensive game combined with a fierce defense to defeat East Union 37-0 in their final conference game of the regular season. With the win, the Bearcats kept their division record perfect, 5-0 and clinched the Division 1-2A title.

