East Union punched their ticket to the 2A softball North State Championship series with a 2-0 sweep of Eupora last week.
East Union won game one 4-0 on Friday and followed that with a huge 14-0 decision on Saturday on the road.
Lucy Cochran and Josie Mae Bell teamed up on the mound to register the 4-0 win at home on Friday.
Cochran worked 4.2 innings and allowed one hit with two walks while striking out five. Bell came on in relief to throw the final 2.1 innings and allowed two hits.
East Union scored two runs in the first inning as Emma Boatner's 2-RBI single plated Cochran and Katie Sherwood.
The Lady Urchins added a run in the second as Bell singled and later scored on an error off the bat of Adison Russell for the 3-0 lead.
East Union added an insurance run in the fourth inning as Addison Clayton reached on a bunt single and later scored on Cochran's RBI single for the 4-0 final margin.
East Union 14, Eupora 0 (Game 2)
East Union needed only four innings to put Saturday's game two to rest with their 14-0 shutout.
Jorja Roberson was a beast at the plate, going 4 for 4 with 8 RBIs. Roberson hit a grand slam in the third inning and added a 2-RBI double in the fourth while also doubling in the first for one RBI and adding a RBI single in the second.
Katie Sherwood was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Addison Clayton went 2 for 3 while scoring twice.
Roberson was joined in the extra-base hit category by Mia Hutcheson, Sherwood and Lucy Cochran as they all had doubles.
Cochran threw a four-hitter over four innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
East Union will now face East Webster in the North Half Championship series. Game one will be on Friday at East Union with a 6:00 start and the series will shift to East Webster on Saturday with first pitch at 2:00.
If a game three is necessary, it would be on Monday, May 16 at East Union with a start time of 6:00.