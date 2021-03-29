ELLISTOWN - East Union swept Strayhorn on Friday in Division1-2A softball by the widest of fashions, a 26-0 blowout in the opener and a 4-2 nail-biter in the nightcap.
Maggie McVey and Carrie Wilkinson put on a clinic in the first game and they pounded the Strayhorn pitching at the plate.
Wilkinson went 3 for 4 at the plate with 6 RBI while McVey was 2 for 3 with 7 RBI. Wilkinson homered, doubled and singled on the day while McVey hit a grand slam to plate over half her RBI total.
Harleigh Wheelington drove in three runs while Dakota Hines and Mia Hutcheson went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI.
Jorja Roberson was the third Lady Urchin to go long in the home run category and had two RBI.
East Union scored 14 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second while beating up on the Lady Mustang pitching for 15 hits.
Emily Coggin had an economy outing on the mound, tossing a no-hitter over three innings of work with one walk.
East Union 4, Strayhorn 2 (Game 2)
Josie Mae Bell and Emily Coggin combined on the mound to toss a four-hitter and limit the visitors from Strayhorn to two runs.
Bell got the start and worked 5.1 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with a walk while striking out five. She threw 68 pitches, 50 of those going for strikes. She worked ahead in the count well, recording 16 first strike pitches out of the 22 batters faced.
Coggin came on in relief and threw 1.2 innings of no-hit ball to preserve the win. She threw 16 strikes out of 21 pitches.
Dakota Hines was key at the plate as she went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI. Mia Hutcheson had a RBI for the Lady Urchins as well.
Hines scored two runs while Carrie Wilkinson and Harleigh Wheelington scored a run each.
East Union scored two runs in the second and added single runs in the fifth and seventh inning.
Strayhorn scored their two runs in the sixth inning.